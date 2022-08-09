D.F. King Releases 2022 Proxy Season Debriefing

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.F. King is an industry leader with over 75 years of experience in consulting and proxy solicitation services. Today, D.F. King released The Debriefing 2022, an annual proxy season review and fall engagement guide, which provides expert insights into the key trends of 2022 and helps companies prepare for the 2023 season.

Zally Ahmadi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Governance, ESG & Executive Compensation at D.F. King, created the 2022 guide. The Debriefing goes in-depth on this year's shareholder proposals and investor behavior.

"We are excited and proud to share our 2022 Debriefing," said Ahmadi. "This was a challenging year for both issuers and proponents, and the trends in shareholder proposals certainly reflect that. We're seeing a major rise in the number of shareholder proposals that are ending up on ballots, as well as a general decrease in support levels."

The Debriefing also highlights this year's proliferation of environmental proposal submissions as well as the continued dominance of social proposals within the ESG landscape. Interestingly, governance proposal submissions are trending downward and there has been a notable uptick in 'anti-ESG' shareholder proposals, amongst heightened focus by investors on other topics such as labor issues.

"We're heading into an active proxy season as shareholder proposals and activism continue to rise," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "With this guide, we break down the most prominent trends to watch for heading into the 2023 season and assist clients with comprehensive engagement planning tailored to the situation."

To download The Debriefing 2022, visit: https://us.equiniti.com/the-debriefing-2022

About D.F. King

At D.F. King we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, securityholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A, information agent services to equity and debt markets; corporate governance and executive compensation consulting; and call center services.

About EQ + AST

EQ + AST are the partners of choice across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. Together, we are a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private companies as well as corporate issuers and mutual funds. EQ + AST offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, equity compensation services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. Affiliates include, D.F. King and Co., Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at: www.astfinancial.com and www.equiniti.com/us

