Connect, Create, and Print Custom Labels with the New Line of P-touch Label Makers from Brother International Corporation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation expands its vast selection of labeling solutions with four new model additions to the P-touch family line. With an assortment of step-up features, Brother P-touch label makers simplify the approach to home office, business, and workplace organization.

Brother International Corporation expands its vast selection of labeling solutions with four new model additions to the P-touch family line including the P-touch PT-D220, P-touch PT-D410, P-touch PT-D460BT and P-touch PT-D610BT. (PRNewswire)

The new line of P-touch models transforms chaos into calm by making organization effortless, orderly, and satisfying. The new models have raised the bar with connectivity that includes Bluetooth® and USB options, allowing multiple users to connect and print labels from their computers, smartphones, or tablets. Design and print custom labels, quickly change fonts, or insert barcodes and images using the free downloadable Brother P-touch Editor Software1 for a PC or Mac® computer. Need to create on the go? Designing and printing custom labels with the intuitive iPrint & label App1 makes business more efficient.

"For over 30 years, P-touch label makers have been essential to home office, business, and workplace organization. This new lineup showcases engineering developments that meet ever-evolving customer demands. We are excited to bring to market a product line that leverages technology enhancements to solve the unique needs of our customers," said Jacquie Hunter, Director of Labeling Product Marketing at Brother. "The new line of P-touch label makers is designed to allow for more customization and personalization while creating efficiencies in the home, office and workplace."

P-touch PT-D220, Everyday Label Maker: The Brother P-touch PT-D220 Label Maker provides a simple, easy-to-use way to de-clutter any area. Featuring a QWERTY keyboard with one-touch formatting and 25 pre-set label templates for quick printing, the PT-D220 is a versatile, everyday label maker . Reprinting the same label? Create, save, find, and reprint up to 30 frequently used label layouts for added efficiency.





P-touch PT-D410, Next Level Organization: The Brother P-touch PT-D410 Advanced Label Maker propels users to the next level of organization . Connect it to a PC or Mac® with the included USB cable to harness the power of P-touch Editor Software 1 and make advanced edits. Want to create labels right out of the box? Simply add symbols or barcodes using the intuitive, built-in features using the QWERTY keyboard.





P-touch PT-D460BT, Connected, Efficient, & Ready to Work: So much more than an ordinary label maker, the Brother P-touch PT-D460BT Expert Connected Label Maker has Bluetooth® connectivity that allows multiple users to access the same label maker from their computer or smart device for maximum efficiency . Combine the PT-D460BT with Brother P-Touch Editor Software 1 and the iPrint&Label app 1 for added creativity and versatility. The PT-D460BT arrives pre-loaded with many P-touch features you already love and is Ready to Work!





P-touch PT-D610BT, The Complete Labeling Solution: The pinnacle of organization! Connect via Bluetooth® or USB and create labels using the P-touch PT-D610BT Professional Connected Label Maker and the Brother P-touch Editor Software1 or iPrint&Label app1 for high-resolution printing for sharper barcodes, crisp logos, and detailed graphics. Organization and creativity combine with the PT-D610BT for the complete labeling solution that lets you design and print professional-looking custom labels anytime, anywhere.

The Brother P-touch series of label makes are built to perform best with Brother Genuine P-touch TZe Label Tapes available in a range of colors, finishes and sizes, up to ~1" (24 mm). Available this August, Business Value Bundles will be available for the PT-D410, PT-D460 and PT-D610, featuring a custom carrying case and additional Brother Genuine TZe Label Tapes. The Brother P-touch label makers and Brother Genuine P-touch TZe Label Tapes are available to purchase from Brother-usa.com/ptouch/ptouch-workplace and select retailers nationwide.

1 Additional download required. Software app compatibility may vary based on operating system. App availability may vary based on country.

