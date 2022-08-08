VETERINARY STUDENTS CONCLUDE SUMMER RESEARCH EXPERIENCE WITH CAPSTONE PRESENTATIONS AT 2022 NATIONAL VETERINARY SCHOLARS SYMPOSIUM - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, nearly 600 veterinary students representing three dozen veterinary schools from across the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands marked the conclusion of a special summer research experience with a presentation of their findings at the National Veterinary Scholars Symposium.

Mentored this summer by leading researchers from across academia, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and National Institutes of Health, the students – all participants in the Veterinary Scholars Program – conducted original research, relevant to both animal and human health, in such fields of study as emerging infectious diseases, toxicology, oncology and chronic diseases as well as advances in conservation and sustainable agriculture. This longstanding collaboration between public and private organizations, academia and government agencies provides veterinary students hands-on research experience in the laboratory and field, and exposes them to potential careers in biomedical research.

The Veterinary Scholars Program participants summarize their research findings and work over the course of the summer on a scientific poster, which they present to public health officials and industry experts as well as leading biomedical researchers and other veterinary students at the National Veterinary Scholars Symposium. This year's Symposium was hosted by the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine, and also sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, American Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medical Foundation, National Institutes of Health, USDA and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund.

This summer marked the first time that Veterinary Scholars had the opportunity to work directly with scientists at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, researching diseases that could affect livestock and public health and advancing sustainable approaches for agriculture and food production. Under this new collaboration between the USDA and Boehringer Ingelheim, 12 students spent the summer at one of nine USDA sites working with an ARS scientist on a research project, with Boehringer Ingelheim and USDA covering all costs for the students, including a monthly stipend and costs associated with traveling to and from their schools to the USDA centers and the opportunity to present their research at the National Veterinary Scholar Symposium.

"It's clear from the students' presentations that they have learned a great deal from their mentors and their research work this summer. We hope that this summer's experience has introduced them to the many ways that veterinarians are contributing to science, innovation and the well-being of animals and humans, and that it will inspire them throughout their careers.," said Caroline Belmont, head of U.S. Animal Health Innovation for Boehringer Ingelheim, in her welcome address to participants at the National Veterinary Scholars Symposium.

Boehringer Ingelheim Research Awards

Several veterinary students and one graduate veterinary researcher are recognized annually at the National Veterinary Scholars Symposium with Boehringer Ingelheim awards in recognition of their early contributions to research advancing animal and human health.

Dr. Ashley M. Rasys, from the University of Georgia, received the 2022 Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Research Award for Graduate Veterinarians, which recognizes graduate veterinarians who have completed or will soon complete a Ph.D. program or are in their final years of residency training in veterinary pathology, medicine, surgery, radiology/ imaging, or laboratory animal medicine. Dr. Rasys' work has focused on genome editing in reptiles, with the intention to develop a cheaper and more efficient method to edit the chicken genome in order to help mitigate pathogen spread and disease among birds. Dr. Rosemary Bayless, from North Carolina State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, also was recognized as Veterinary Graduate honorable mention.

Sydney Womack, from Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, received the 2022 Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Research Award for Veterinary Students. Womack's research has focused on the exploration of proteomics across species to identify potential biomarkers for osteoarthritis in animal and humans.

Lauren Ellison, from Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, and Myranda Gorman, from University of Tennessee's College of Veterinary Medicine, also received recognition as honorable mention Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Research Scholars.

The Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program was established more than 30 years ago to introduce veterinary medical students to biomedical research. At each participating school, Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars are assigned a mentor and laboratory. Each scholar conducts a hypothesis-driven research project. The research project is typically conducted over a 10-12-week period during the summer, with students presenting their work at the conclusion. More than 5,000 students have received stipends from Boehringer Ingelheim to conduct research since the program started. More information is available at http://veterinaryscholars.boehringer-ingelheim.com/.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA at https://bi-animalhealth.com/

