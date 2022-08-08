Bugcrowd Expands Executive Team with Addition of Dave Gerry as Chief Operating Officer

Cybersecurity veteran joins executive team to drive Bugcrowd's world-class innovation engine with industry-leading operational and go-to-market practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Dave Gerry to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gerry brings nearly a decade of experience in the AppSec industry, having held leadership positions with several cybersecurity companies including WhiteHat Security, Veracode, Sumo Logic, and Cyderes (formerly The Herjavec Group).

"From being a customer, partner, advisor and now part of the executive team, I can't wait to see what the future holds for Bugcrowd," said Dave Gerry, COO of Bugcrowd. "We have a massive total addressable market and a leadership position in application security. To be in a role to help grow the company, while maintaining our superior customer and partner focus, is a great opportunity. I look forward to being a part of Bugcrowd's bright future, and accelerating our global go-to-market strategy."

As Chief Operating Officer, which is a new role at Bugcrowd, Gerry will report to CEO Ashish Gupta and be tasked with overseeing strategic planning and ensuring the business is prepared for continued sustainable, efficient, and predictable growth. Prior to Bugcrowd, Gerry was the Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global Operations of WhiteHat Security which was first acquired by NTT and most recently by Synopsys.

"Bugcrowd just had another record-breaking quarter and I am excited to welcome Dave as COO to extend Bugcrowd's market leadership. Dave is a high-impact leader who consistently delivers results and has a laser focus on operational excellence," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and align Bugcrowd's world-class innovation engine with industry-leading operational and go-to-market practices to deliver scale and sustainable growth."

Gerry will help Bugcrowd continue its momentum after recently announcing a new reseller partnership and product offerings.

