Alpha Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CEO Stetson Announces Planned Transition to Executive Board Chairman at Year End; President and CFO Eidson to Assume CEO Role

Provides details on succession roadmap for Stetson's end of year planned retirement

Reports second quarter net income from continuing operations of $575.4 million

Posts record Adjusted EBITDA of $694.5 million for the second quarter 2022

Eliminates remaining term-loan balance in June, effectively freeing the company of long-term debt

Reports $268 million in buybacks through share repurchase program

Increases quarterly dividend amount to 39.2 cents per share

Adjusts full-year guidance upward for byproduct thermal shipments from the Met segment and SG&A

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss)(2) $575.4 $401.0 ($18.6) Net income (loss)(2) per diluted share $30.03 $20.52 ($1.01) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $694.5 $503.8 $39.9 Operating cash flow(3) $465.9 $336.1 ($6.3) Capital expenditures ($41.9) ($28.1) ($17.6) Tons of coal sold(2) 4.3 4.0 4.0

__________________________________

1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 2. From continuing operations. 3. Includes discontinued operations.

"After meeting our stated goal of paying off the long-term debt, the Alpha team has posted yet another record quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA of nearly $700 million," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "Eliminating the debt was a key goal of mine because I believed it would create a more stable company with the flexibility to weather the inevitable market volatility that this industry experiences. The fact that we were able to pay off the debt in such a short period of time is a testament not only to the strength of the recent coal markets but also to the steadfast resolve and discipline of our team."

Stetson continued: "With these recent accomplishments, Alpha has entered a new and exciting chapter, and I believe the end of this calendar year is the right time to hand over the reins of day-to-day leadership of the company to Andy Eidson. Like most public companies, Alpha's board of directors and executive management routinely engage in succession planning to prepare for and effectively handle leadership transitions. Andy and I have therefore worked together closely for many years. Now, as I prepare for retirement, we will focus on a seamless transition. He is exceedingly well prepared to take on the CEO role, and his vision for the company is an extension of what we have demonstrated the last few years - financial discipline, excellence and reliability in all aspects of our work, and a firm commitment to creating and maintaining shareholder value. It has been my great honor to lead Alpha, and I look forward to continuing my involvement as executive chairman of the board of directors."

Financial Performance

For the second quarter 2022, Alpha reported net income from continuing operations of $575.4 million, or $30.03 per diluted share. The company had net income from continuing operations of $401.0 million or $20.52 per diluted share for the first quarter 2022.

Total Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was a record $694.5 million, compared with $503.8 million in the first quarter 2022.

Coal Revenues

(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Met Segment $ 1,318.7

$ 1,054.3

All Other $ 15.6

$ 15.4







Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $ 1,162.1

$ 910.3

All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $ 15.6

$ 15.4







Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Met Segment 4.1 3.8 All Other 0.3 0.3

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)

(per ton)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Met Segment $286.95 $240.82 All Other $61.41 $57.39

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Our net realized pricing for the Met segment was $286.95 per ton in the second quarter 2022, while net realization in the All Other category was $61.41.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended June 30, 2022

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.3 $417.0 $321.03 35 % Domestic 0.8 $159.7 $189.27 22 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.6 $565.1 $350.56 43 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.8 $1,141.9 $304.09 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.3 $20.3 $68.75

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 4.1 $1,162.2 $286.95



__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales

(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Cost of Coal Sales $625.9 $555.3 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $463.7 $405.0







(per ton) Met Segment(1) $111.36 $103.61 All Other(1) $49.90 $49.89

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

In the second quarter, Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $111.36 per ton as compared to $103.61 per ton in the prior quarter, primarily driven by increased sales related costs from royalties and severance taxes. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category remained flat at $49.90 per ton in the second quarter 2022 against an average cost of $49.89 per ton in the first quarter 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 3, 2022, Alpha made a voluntary prepayment of $99.4 million on its term loan, which eliminated all remaining principal and paid the loan in full.

As previously announced, in connection with Alpha's improved financial position, the company received a reduction of $40.1 million in collateral requirements related to its self-insured workers compensation at certain locations in West Virginia. Additionally, as part of routine surety program review and negotiation, the company received a $16.5 million reduction in surety collateral requirements, while securing multi-year visibility on surety program terms and conditions.

"Thanks to the strength of the metallurgical market in the first half of the year, we fully eliminated our term loan balance, further enhancing our balance sheet," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's president and chief financial officer. "As a result of this good work, we have also received a reduction in collateral requirements and visibility into surety terms and conditions for the coming years. Additionally, Alpha's corporate family rating was recently upgraded due in large part to our discipline in eliminating the debt. These are all positive developments for the company and our many stakeholders."

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter significantly increased to $465.9 million as compared to $336.1 million in the first quarter 2022. Cash provided by operating activities includes discontinued operations. Capital expenditures for the second quarter 2022 were $41.9 million compared to $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, Alpha had $161.7 million in unrestricted cash and $130.9 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2022, was $4.7 million. At the end of the second quarter, the company had total liquidity of $252.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $161.7 million and $91.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of June 30, 2022, the company had no borrowings and $63.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL.

Dividend Program

On August 4, 2022, Alpha's board declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.392 per share, increased from the prior level of $0.375 per share, which will become payable on October 3, 2022 for holders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Any decision to pay future cash dividends will be made by the board and depend on Alpha's future earnings and financial condition and other relevant factors.

Executive Leadership Succession

Alpha announced today that its chair and chief executive officer, David Stetson, will retire as chief executive officer effective December 31, 2022. Alpha's board of directors has unanimously appointed Mr. Stetson as executive chairman of the board, effective at year end. The board has unanimously appointed president and chief financial officer Andy Eidson to succeed Mr. Stetson as chief executive officer and as a member of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2023 following Mr. Stetson's retirement as CEO at year end.

The board of directors also unanimously approved the following additional leadership changes: Effective August 9, 2022, Alpha's senior vice president and controller, Todd Munsey, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Eidson's service as chief financial officer will end at the time of Mr. Munsey's appointment, allowing him to focus as president on his transition to the role of chief executive officer. Effective January 1, 2023, current executive vice president and chief operating officer Jason Whitehead will become Alpha's president and chief operating officer.

Lead independent director, Michael Quillen, offered the following statement on Stetson's retirement and Eidson's appointment: "On behalf of the board, we want to thank David Stetson for the exceptional job he has done in leading Alpha. He has guided the executive team in overcoming many hurdles to build the outstanding company that is today announcing yet another record quarter. Having accomplished the goals he set forth when he came on board, David understandably wants to begin transitioning into retirement, and we wish him well in this new phase of life. We are grateful for the opportunity to retain his expertise and vision as executive chairman of the board. Additionally, the board is excited about Andy Eidson's appointment as Alpha's next CEO. He is not only exceptionally capable of building on the firm foundation that David has created, Andy is also bright, well-qualified, and brings a valuable perspective that can help propel Alpha into its next chapter as a more resilient company."

Andy Eidson commented on today's announcement: "I cannot thank David enough for all he has done for Alpha. I can attest to the lasting impact he has made, not only on this company, but also on me, through his leadership and vision. It has been a great honor to be a part of his executive team, and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum he created. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Alpha's next chief executive, and, together with the exceptional people in this organization, I will strive toward continuous improvement, safe production each and every day, and further solidifying Alpha's role as the industry leader. I thank the board for the confidence they have shown by offering me this opportunity and I look forward to the path ahead."

Quillen continued: "The board has great confidence in Jason Whitehead as he expands his role to include serving as the company's president, and in Todd Munsey as he takes over the reins as chief financial officer. Both individuals are highly qualified and will continue to serve Alpha well in their new roles. All in all, we believe Alpha continues to be positioned for long-term success with an outstanding, experienced, and industry-leading management team."

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $600 million for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of August 5, the company has acquired 1,892,954 shares of common stock at a cost of $268.0 million.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2022 Full-Year Guidance Adjustments

"As a result of the European energy crisis caused by the Russian war, the thermal coal markets have shown significant volatility and increasing demand in recent months," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We fulfilled some customer requests for incremental thermal tonnage in the second quarter, which has pushed our expected total thermal volumes over the established guidance ranges for the year. Therefore, we are adjusting our shipment guidance to accommodate for these unique circumstances. Additionally, as a result of increased incentive compensation due to performance against budgeted metrics, we are increasing our guidance for selling, general and administrative expenses for the year."

Alpha is increasing SG&A guidance to a range of $55 million and $59 million, up from the prior range of $50 million to $54 million.

The company is increasing its shipment guidance for thermal byproduct tonnage within the Met segment to a range of 1.0 million to 1.4 million tons, up from the prior guidance range of 0.8 million tons to 1.2 million tons. This adjustment also slightly increases the total shipments guidance to a range of 15.6 million tons to 17.2 million tons, up from the prior range of 15.4 million to 17.0 million tons.

As of July 22, 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 69% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $260.69 per ton and 100% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $89.91 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 100% committed and priced at an average price of $83.38 per ton.



2022 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 14.0 15.0 Thermal 1.0 1.4 Met Segment 15.0 16.4 All Other 0.6 0.8 Total Shipments 15.6 17.2





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$189.87 Metallurgical - Export

$303.51 Metallurgical Total 69 % $260.69 Thermal 100 % $89.91 Met Segment 73 % $240.42 All Other 100 % $83.38





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 29 %

Thermal — %

Met Segment 27 %

All Other — %







Costs per ton4 Low High Met Segment $101.00 $107.00 All Other $58.00 $62.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $55 $59 Idle Operations Expense $30 $40 Cash Interest Expense $18 $22 DD&A $90 $110 Capital Expenditures $160 $190 Tax Rate6 5 % 15 %

Notes:

1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 22, 2022. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Rate assumes no further ownership change limitations on the usage of net operating losses.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter 2022 results on August 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA

423.956.6882

Media Contact

CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com

Emily O'Quinn

423.573.0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 1,334,258

$ 393,458

$ 2,403,996

$ 778,910 Other revenues 2,154

1,817

4,380

2,618 Total revenues 1,336,412

395,275

2,408,376

781,528 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 625,892

346,763

1,181,209

694,191 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,730

27,304

55,765

55,742 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,947

6,648

11,901

13,296 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,747

2,553

11,495

6,422 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

(561) Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 18,158

14,645

33,244

29,627 Total other operating loss (income):













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 4,208

3,157

13,569

6,333 Other income (1,516)

(3,608)

(2,144)

(4,833) Total costs and expenses 686,166

397,462

1,305,039

800,217 Income (loss) from operations 650,246

(2,187)

1,103,337

(18,689) Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (5,218)

(17,962)

(18,301)

(35,952) Interest income 164

104

348

268 Equity loss in affiliates (2,136)

(384)

(3,497)

(518) Miscellaneous income, net 1,385

1,847

3,182

3,613 Total other expense, net (5,805)

(16,395)

(18,268)

(32,589) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 644,441

(18,582)

1,085,069

(51,278) Income tax expense (69,012)

(8)

(108,636)

(3) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 575,429

(18,590)

976,433

(51,281) Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (1,652)

(401)

(1,798)

(638) Income tax benefit from discontinued operations 380

—

413

— Loss from discontinued operations (1,272)

(401)

(1,385)

(638) Net income (loss) $ 574,157

$ (18,991)

$ 975,048

$ (51,919)















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 31.31

$ (1.01)

$ 52.85

$ (2.78) Loss from discontinued operations (0.07)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.04) Net income (loss) $ 31.24

$ (1.03)

$ 52.77

$ (2.82)















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30.03

$ (1.01)

$ 50.46

$ (2.78) Loss from discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.04) Net income (loss) $ 29.97

$ (1.03)

$ 50.39

$ (2.82)















Weighted average shares – basic 18,380,114

18,438,699

18,476,534

18,416,946 Weighted average shares – diluted 19,158,848

18,438,699

19,349,209

18,416,946

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,732

$ 81,211 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $473 and $393 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 721,830

489,241 Inventories, net 167,192

129,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,853

47,690 Current assets - discontinued operations 70

462 Total current assets 1,108,677

747,986 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $478,210 and $443,856 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 392,074

362,218 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $66,891 and $52,444 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 429,854

444,302 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $45,716 and $34,221 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 62,702

74,197 Long-term restricted investments 94,794

28,443 Long-term restricted cash 24,920

89,426 Other non-current assets 94,617

102,614 Non-current assets - discontinued operations 8,508

8,526 Total assets $ 2,216,146

$ 1,857,712 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,927

$ 2,989 Trade accounts payable 100,957

90,090 Acquisition-related obligations – current 36,211

22,405 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 200,268

174,607 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 6,104

5,838 Total current liabilities 345,467

295,929 Long-term debt 2,762

445,562 Acquisition-related obligations - long-term —

19,000 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 202,402

208,193 Pension obligations 155,467

159,930 Asset retirement obligations 133,946

132,013 Deferred income taxes 12,934

317 Other non-current liabilities 20,274

26,176 Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 23,321

23,683 Total liabilities 896,573

1,310,803 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 21.6 million issued and 17.7 million outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 216

208 Additional paid-in capital 807,603

784,743 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,704)

(58,503) Treasury stock, at cost: 3.9 million shares at June 30, 2022 and 2.4 million shares at December 31, 2021 (322,874)

(107,800) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 896,332

(71,739) Total stockholders' equity 1,319,573

546,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,216,146

$ 1,857,712

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 975,048

$ (51,919) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 55,765

55,742 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 11,495

6,422 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 7,231

6,480 Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 13,569

6,333 Gain on disposal of assets (2,172)

(4,878) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 11,901

13,296 Employee benefit plans, net 232

5,744 Deferred income taxes 12,617

3 Stock-based compensation 2,583

3,162 Equity loss in affiliates 3,497

518 Other, net 567

(58) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (290,277)

(66,296) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 802,056

(25,451) Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (70,012)

(38,039) Proceeds on disposal of assets 2,511

6,801 Purchases of investment securities (127,831)

(15,470) Maturity of investment securities 60,945

7,766 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (8,525)

(1,895) Other, net (4,237)

35 Net cash used in investing activities (147,149)

(40,802) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (450,362)

(7,521) Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (1,098)

(1,002) Debt issuance costs —

(226) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (194,950)

(680) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 903

— Proceeds from exercise of warrants 4,486

— Net cash used in financing activities (641,021)

(9,429) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,886

(75,682) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 182,614

244,571 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 196,500

$ 168,889

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,732

$ 72,337 Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets) 9,848

3,794 Long-term restricted cash 24,920

92,758 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 196,500

$ 168,889

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 401,004

$ 575,429

$ (18,590)

$ 976,433

$ (51,281) Interest expense 13,083

5,218

17,962

18,301

35,952 Interest income (184)

(164)

(104)

(348)

(268) Income tax expense 39,624

69,012

8

108,636

3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,035

27,730

27,304

55,765

55,742 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,182

1,401

979

2,583

3,162 Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations 9,361

4,208

3,157

13,569

6,333 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,954

5,947

6,648

11,901

13,296 Asset impairment and restructuring —

—

—

—

(561) Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,748

5,747

2,553

11,495

6,422 Adjusted EBITDA $ 503,807

$ 694,528

$ 39,917

$ 1,198,335

$ 68,800

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,054,340

$ 15,398

$ 1,069,738 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (144,025)

(18)

(144,043) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 910,315

$ 15,380

$ 925,695 Tons sold 3,780

268

4,048 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 240.82

$ 57.39

$ 228.68











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 539,282

$ 16,035

$ 555,317 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,060

797

27,857 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,398

2,556

5,954 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,796

952

5,748 Total Cost of coal sales $ 574,536

$ 20,340

$ 594,876 Less: Freight and handling costs (144,025)

(18)

(144,043) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (27,060)

(797)

(27,857) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,398)

(2,556)

(5,954) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (4,796)

(952)

(5,748) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,604)

(2,646)

(6,250) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 391,653

$ 13,371

$ 405,024 Tons sold 3,780

268

4,048 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 103.61

$ 49.89

$ 100.06

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,054,340

$ 15,398

$ 1,069,738 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (574,536)

(20,340)

(594,876) GAAP Coal margin $ 479,804

$ (4,942)

$ 474,862 Tons sold 3,780

268

4,048 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 126.93

$ (18.44)

$ 117.31











GAAP Coal margin $ 479,804

$ (4,942)

$ 474,862 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,060

797

27,857 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,398

2,556

5,954 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,796

952

5,748 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,604

2,646

6,250 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 518,662

$ 2,009

$ 520,671 Tons sold 3,780

268

4,048 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 137.21

$ 7.50

$ 128.62

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,318,661

$ 15,597

$ 1,334,258 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (156,522)

—

(156,522) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,162,139

$ 15,597

$ 1,177,736 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 286.95

$ 61.41

$ 273.64











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 610,224

$ 15,668

$ 625,892 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,202

250

27,452 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,557

5,947 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,795

952

5,747 Total Cost of coal sales $ 645,611

$ 19,427

$ 665,038 Less: Freight and handling costs (156,522)

—

(156,522) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (27,202)

(250)

(27,452) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,390)

(2,557)

(5,947) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (4,795)

(952)

(5,747) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (2,708)

(2,993)

(5,701) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 450,994

$ 12,675

$ 463,669 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 111.36

$ 49.90

$ 107.73

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 1,318,661

$ 15,597

$ 1,334,258 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (645,611)

(19,427)

(665,038) GAAP Coal margin $ 673,050

$ (3,830)

$ 669,220 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 166.19

$ (15.08)

$ 155.49











GAAP Coal margin $ 673,050

$ (3,830)

$ 669,220 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 27,202

250

27,452 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,390

2,557

5,947 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,795

952

5,747 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 2,708

2,993

5,701 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 711,145

$ 2,922

$ 714,067 Tons sold 4,050

254

4,304 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 175.59

$ 11.50

$ 165.91

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839

$ 16,619

$ 393,458 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (64,329)

(117)

(64,446) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 312,510

$ 16,502

$ 329,012 Tons sold 3,748

273

4,021 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 83.38

$ 60.45

$ 81.82











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 331,239

$ 15,524

$ 346,763 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686

1,438

27,124 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377

3,271

6,648 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635

(82)

2,553 Total Cost of coal sales $ 362,937

$ 20,151

$ 383,088 Less: Freight and handling costs (64,329)

(117)

(64,446) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (25,686)

(1,438)

(27,124) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,377)

(3,271)

(6,648) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,635)

82

(2,553) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,790)

(3,732)

(8,522) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120

$ 11,675

$ 273,795 Tons sold 3,748

273

4,021 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 69.94

$ 42.77

$ 68.09

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839

$ 16,619

$ 393,458 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (362,937)

(20,151)

(383,088) GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902

$ (3,532)

$ 10,370 Tons sold 3,748

273

4,021 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 3.71

$ (12.94)

$ 2.58











GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902

$ (3,532)

$ 10,370 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686

1,438

27,124 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377

3,271

6,648 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635

(82)

2,553 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,790

3,732

8,522 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 50,390

$ 4,827

$ 55,217 Tons sold 3,748

273

4,021 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 13.44

$ 17.68

$ 13.73

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,373,001

$ 30,995

$ 2,403,996 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (300,547)

(18)

(300,565) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 2,072,454

$ 30,977

$ 2,103,431 Tons sold 7,830

522

8,352 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 264.68

$ 59.34

$ 251.85











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,149,506

$ 31,703

$ 1,181,209 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 54,262

1,047

55,309 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,788

5,113

11,901 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,591

1,904

11,495 Total Cost of coal sales $ 1,220,147

$ 39,767

$ 1,259,914 Less: Freight and handling costs (300,547)

(18)

(300,565) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (54,262)

(1,047)

(55,309) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (6,788)

(5,113)

(11,901) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (9,591)

(1,904)

(11,495) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (6,312)

(5,639)

(11,951) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 842,647

$ 26,046

$ 868,693 Tons sold 7,830

522

8,352 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 107.62

$ 49.90

$ 104.01

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 2,373,001

$ 30,995

$ 2,403,996 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (1,220,147)

(39,767)

(1,259,914) GAAP Coal margin $ 1,152,854

$ (8,772)

$ 1,144,082 Tons sold 7,830

522

8,352 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 147.24

$ (16.80)

$ 136.98











GAAP Coal margin $ 1,152,854

$ (8,772)

$ 1,144,082 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 54,262

1,047

55,309 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,788

5,113

11,901 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 9,591

1,904

11,495 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 6,312

5,639

11,951 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 1,229,807

$ 4,931

$ 1,234,738 Tons sold 7,830

522

8,352 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 157.06

$ 9.45

$ 147.84

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 736,732

$ 42,178

$ 778,910 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (124,340)

(486)

(124,826) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 612,392

$ 41,692

$ 654,084 Tons sold 7,405

682

8,087 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 82.70

$ 61.13

$ 80.88











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 657,134

$ 37,057

$ 694,191 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 52,222

3,161

55,383 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,762

6,534

13,296 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,686

(264)

6,422 Total Cost of coal sales $ 722,804

$ 46,488

$ 769,292 Less: Freight and handling costs (124,340)

(486)

(124,826) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (52,222)

(3,161)

(55,383) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (6,762)

(6,534)

(13,296) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (6,686)

264

(6,422) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (8,393)

(7,288)

(15,681) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 524,401

$ 29,283

$ 553,684 Tons sold 7,405

682

8,087 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 70.82

$ 42.94

$ 68.47

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 736,732

$ 42,178

$ 778,910 Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (722,804)

(46,488)

(769,292) GAAP Coal margin $ 13,928

$ (4,310)

$ 9,618 Tons sold 7,405

682

8,087 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 1.88

$ (6.32)

$ 1.19











GAAP Coal margin $ 13,928

$ (4,310)

$ 9,618 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 52,222

3,161

55,383 Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,762

6,534

13,296 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,686

(264)

6,422 Add: Idled and closed mine costs 8,393

7,288

15,681 Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 87,991

$ 12,409

$ 100,400 Tons sold 7,405

682

8,087 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 11.88

$ 18.20

$ 12.41

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 391,653

$ 13,371

$ 405,024 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (27,842)

(37)

(27,879) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 363,811

$ 13,334

$ 377,145 Produced tons sold 3,653

267

3,920 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 99.59

$ 49.94

$ 96.21

(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 450,994

$ 12,675

$ 463,669 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (33,171)

—

(33,171) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 417,823

$ 12,675

$ 430,498 Produced tons sold 3,929

254

4,183 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 106.34

$ 49.90

$ 102.92

(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120

$ 11,675

$ 273,795 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (24,642)

—

(24,642) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 237,478

$ 11,675

$ 249,153 Produced tons sold 3,497

273

3,770 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 67.91

$ 42.77

$ 66.09

(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 842,647

$ 26,046

$ 868,693 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (61,013)

(37)

(61,050) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 781,634

$ 26,009

$ 807,643 Produced tons sold 7,582

521

8,103 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 103.09

$ 49.92

$ 99.67

(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 524,401

$ 29,283

$ 553,684 Less: cost of purchased coal sold (42,906)

—

(42,906) Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 481,495

$ 29,283

$ 510,778 Produced tons sold 6,921

682

7,603 Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 69.57

$ 42.94

$ 67.18

(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

% of Met Tons Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,299

$ 417,013

$ 321.03

35 % Domestic 844

159,747

$ 189.27

22 % Export - Australian indexed 1,612

565,097

$ 350.56

43 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,755

$ 1,141,857

$ 304.09

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 295

20,282

$ 68.75



Total Met segment Coal revenues 4,050

1,162,139

$ 286.95



All Other Coal revenues 254

15,597

$ 61.41



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,304

$ 1,177,736

$ 273.64



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

156,522







Coal revenues 4,304

$ 1,334,258









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.