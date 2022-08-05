ASPCA Collaborates with Emergency Management Agencies in Kentucky to Relocate Homeless Animals and Provide Critical Support to Pets Impacted by Appalachia Floods

HAZARD, Ky., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the Hazard Area Command, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is on the ground supporting the Animal Care branch at the Emergency Operations Center as well as conducting search and rescue throughout Knott, Letcher, Perry and Breathitt counties for animal victims impacted by the recent floods. The ASPCA is also supporting pet owners in the community by providing pet food and supplies donations for displaced animals across the four counties. The ASPCA continues to communicate with emergency management agencies and animal welfare organizations across Kentucky and stands ready to provide additional support upon request.

In addition, the ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 unowned cats from Kentucky Humane Society to MSPCA-Angell as well as two transports of unowned dogs to Connecticut Humane Society and Dumb Friends League in Colorado. These cats and dogs were all in Kentucky animal shelters before the flooding began and will be made available for adoption in the coming days and weeks.

"In emergency situations like this, the ASPCA's priority is to provide the critical support and resources needed to assist animals and pet owners impacted by these deadly floods," said Tim Rickey, Vice President, ASPCA National Field Response. "The ASPCA Disaster Response team is grateful to collaborate with local agencies to ensure we are bringing animals to safety."

The ASPCA's disaster response efforts have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Alex & Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust.

Last year, the ASPCA announced the results of a national survey where 83 percent of current pet owners reported living in a community that faces natural disasters. The ASPCA deploys nationwide to assist in relocation, search-and-rescue, sheltering, and reunification efforts during disaster situations including wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. The ASPCA also works with lawmakers to increase access to co-sheltering opportunities, to keep people and pets together when they are displaced by natural or manmade disasters.

To learn how to incorporate pets into preparedness plans, visit aspca.org/disasterprep

