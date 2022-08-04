Custom Truck One Source Appoints Christopher Eperjesy as New Chief Financial Officer and Announces $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Custom Truck One Source, Inc. ("Custom Truck One Source" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Christopher J. Eperjesy to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 15, 2022. Mr. Eperjesy succeeds Todd Barrett, who will continue his role as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company.

Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck One Source, commented "We could not be more excited about having Chris join Custom Truck One Source as our CFO. He has relevant experience and an impressive track record of delivering growth and creating value in his previous roles. I would also like to thank Todd Barrett for the pivotal role he has played as Interim Chief Financial Officer over the last three months."

"Chris is a proven CFO who brings a well-established combination of capital allocation discipline and operating skills to the role. He will be a strong partner as we execute our financial and operating plans in the coming years," said Marshall Heinberg, Chairman of the Board of Custom Truck One Source.

"It is exciting to join a company that has an established history of success," said Mr. Eperjesy. "I am impressed by the Company's dedication to strategic growth and its commitment to its employees, customers and suppliers."

Mr. Eperjesy most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Clarios International Inc., a global energy storage company that provides low-voltage battery technologies for vehicles, from August 2020 to June 2022. From December 2018 through August 2020, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, a company that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of automobile and truck tires. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Indiana University.

Custom Truck One Source also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $30 million of the Company's common stock. Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, all in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

"This announcement demonstrates the Board's and management's confidence in the Company's business and the growth opportunities we see over the long term," said Fred Ross. "We believe that the repurchase program is an appropriate tool to have during times of market volatility and can be an attractive use of our capital when deployed at suitable prices. Based on the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to see significant opportunity to continue to invest in and to grow our business."

