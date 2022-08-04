ChurnZero recognized for best feature set and relationships in Customer Success software

Company's commitment to product innovation and trusted partnership shows in honors based on real-world customer reviews on TrustRadius

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, today announced that it has been recognized for its leadership in the customer success sector by TrustRadius, one of the most trusted research and review platforms for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. More specifically, ChurnZero has won two Summer 2022 Best of Awards in the Customer Success software category, earning honors for Best Relationship and Best Feature Set.

"ChurnZero has won a Summer Best of Award for both Best Feature Set and Best Relationship in the Customer Success software category," said Megan Headley, vice president of research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. Ninety-six percent of reviewers said they were happy with ChurnZero's feature set."

These separate recognitions together underscore the unique value ChurnZero provides in the market, bringing together enterprise-class technology and trusted partnership to enable Customer Success teams to drive revenue and improve the customer experience. The company is able to deliver such a differentiated and valuable experience to its customers in large part due to the tight alignment of its own Customer Success and product teams. Under the leadership of recently appointed Chief Customer Officer Allison Tiscornia and Chief Product Officer Abby Hammer, ChurnZero responds to customer needs with innovation, then leads customers to value through engagement and coaching in a cycle of ever-increasing benefits and returns. ChurnZero responds to customer needs with innovation, then leads customers to value through engagement and coaching in a cycle of ever-increasing benefits and returns.

Due to economic uncertainty, many subscription-based businesses are putting extra focus and resources on Customer Success, ChurnZero helps them use customer data to get ahead of expansion opportunities and identify potential churn risks early. Customers report achieving significant increases in net revenue retention, user adoption, customer lifetime values, and Net Promoter Scores. The company continues to hire to support the growing demand for its solutions, as well as the education and advancement of the nascent Customer Success industry.

"Customer Success is still largely an underappreciated function in many businesses, yet they are the teams that are going to have the most impact on a business, especially during economic volatility," said You Mon Tsang, ChurnZero CEO and co-founder. "With all eyes on retention, Customer Success is in the spotlight. We will continue to give our customers everything they need to increase efficiency, drive revenue and deliver the best possible experience. And to us that means a feature-rich platform and an ongoing partnership. These TrustRadius awards show our customers value this approach which motivates our entire time to continue delivering for our customers."

The Summer 2022 Best Relationship Award highlights companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to buy the program again, while the Best Feature Set Award recognizes companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. Winners had to rank in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses they earned. Additional vetting and analysis when needed were performed by the TrustRadius research team.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

