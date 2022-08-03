Semsee Launches Real-Time Insurance Market Appetite Resource for All Agents to Use for Free

New Tool Solves Key Agent Issue: Finding Commercial Markets to Match the Business Need

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, where agents go to quote small commercial risks and renewals, launched Appetite Checker, a new resource that enables agents and small business owners to obtain real-time market appetite from insurance carriers, MGAs and MGUs. The tool, available on Semsee's website, is open to all for free, and not limited to Semsee users. It currently checks risk appetite for Business Owners Policies with Semsee-integrated carriers and will continue to expand to include additional lines and carriers.

To use the tool, agents simply input two pieces of information, the type of business and state, and Semsee returns a list of carriers with information on which have appetite for the risk and which do not. For Semsee users logged into the platform, the information is carried over into a submission form, enabling agents to quickly generate quotes.

"We're solving a critical issue for agents—helping them find insurance markets that match customer needs. In fact, this was the number one pain point in winning new business that agents cited in a recent survey," said Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO. "Insurance markets are dynamic, and, as we go forward, they're going to continue to change quickly. Carriers are adding new products and targeting new markets. It's crucial to make this process fast and more transparent. That's what Appetite Checker is designed to do."

Semsee's appetite data comes both directly from carriers and from a third-party that also has direct relationships with insurance carriers. In addition to its carrier partners, Semsee will also be adding insurers outside of its network enabling agents to have a broad view of the market.

Appetite Checker is the latest development from Semsee which is committed to focusing on independent agents and their needs. Semsee currently connects to more than 5,000 agents and has 99 products across 40 carriers in all 50 states.

John Forlivio II, Commercial Lines Producer at John M. Glover Insurance Agency said, "Finding market appetite – especially for less common risks – can be like searching for a needle in the haystack, going from carrier portal to carrier portal only to find the few that write that risk. And if I rely just on my experience, my clients could be missing out on a great new product. This tool is a game changer! I save so much time and I know I am giving my customers all the best options that fit their particular needs."

