Meijer Extends Back-to-School Teacher Coupon for Second Year; Expects to Save the Average Teacher $100+

Retailer's annual back-to-school teacher coupon offers 15 percent discount through end of school year, including special savings on additional categories through Sept. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Meijer announced today year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. Additionally, the retailer is expanding the coupon's savings for a limited time to include additional categories, like children's apparel and shoes, through Sept. 5.

Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for teachers. Additionally, the retailer is expanding the coupon’s savings for a limited time to include additional categories, like children’s apparel and shoes, through Sept. 5. (PRNewswire)

On average, teachers' spending on their classrooms increased drastically in recent years. According to surveys conducted by Adopt A Classroom, teachers spent an average of $750 on school supplies out of pocket during the 2020-2021 school year, compared to an average of $600 in 2015.

"Knowing just how much the average teacher spent on their classroom alone last year, without considering everything else that goes into preparing for the new school year, we hope this discount makes a big difference," said May Graceffa, Director of School, Home, Office and Toys Merchandising for Meijer. "We also recognize that, for many teachers, their classroom budget and their family budget are one in the same, so we're excited to continue offering extra savings for them on categories that will make a difference across their budget."

Through Sept. 5, Meijer is offering an expanded version of its year-long coupon that applies the 15 percent discount to extra categories essential to supporting teachers' family budgets. These extra categories include children's apparel, shoes and cleaning supplies.

Then, continuing Sept. 6 through the end of this school year, Meijer will offer a 15 percent coupon on school supplies and home office products.

"We know that the spending doesn't stop once that first day school bell rings, so we decided to offer a year-round discount again this year on the classic school supplies we know teachers will need to restock throughout the year," Graceffa added.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer.

From traditional notebooks and crayons to cleaning supplies, shoes and children's apparel, Meijer has everything all in one place.

"As a one-stop shop, we're happy to bring that extra level of convenience for teachers and parents to be able to pick up everything they need as part of their weekly grocery trip," she said.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer