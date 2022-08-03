InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Secure Pillows Upon Adjustable Beds

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Adjustable beds are commonplace in a majority of households these days as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and rehab facilities. When the bed is in a raised position and the user leans forward or gets up, the pillow always falls. I thought there should be simple way to secure the pillow in place, so I invented PILLOW POCKET SHEETS. My design would provide added convenience, comfort and safety for users of adjustable beds, especially those who are disabled, elderly, injured or in a weakened state," said the inventor, from Beaumont, Calif.

The invention ensures that a pillow stays properly in place on an adjustable bed. In doing so, it eliminates the obstacles and irritation associated with the pillow falling in the fold when leaning forward, shifting or exiting the bed. The invention features a cost-effective design that is easy to use and launder so it is ideal for use in households, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

