InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Dispenser for Facial Pads (NJD-2445)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to access cotton facial cleansing pads when applying or removing cosmetics or skincare items," said an inventor, from Middlesex, N.J., "so I invented the E Z PAD DISPENSER. My design ensures that the pads are stored in a hygienic manner and it eliminates the need to fight with traditional storage bags."

The patent-pending invention provides a more convenient packaging design for cotton facial cleaning pads. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a plastic bag and tongue and groove closure. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the user to easily retrieve a facial pad. The invention features a simple and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who use facial cleaning pads. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

