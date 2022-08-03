DHI Group's Second Quarter Total Revenue Increases 29% Year-Over-Year as Bookings Increase 27% Year-Over-Year

Company Raises Full Year Revenue and Profitability Guidance

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights(1)(2)

Total revenue was $37.1 million , up 29% year over year.

Total bookings were $35.3 million , up 27% year over year.

Income from continuing operations was $1.5 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million , or $0.00 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $1.5 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, a net income margin of 4%, compared to a net loss of $30.2 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, a negative net income margin of 105%, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the quarter was $0.01 versus $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million , an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%, compared to $7.1 million and 25% in the year-ago quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $10.2 million .

Cash was $3.6 million and total debt was $30 million at quarter end.

Commenting on the quarter, Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., said:

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue growth as more employers are using our subscription-based offering to find, attract, engage and hire the highest quality tech professionals. Dice bookings continued to grow across all Dice teams, increasing 27% year over year, while revenue grew 30% year over year. Dice added 137 net new customers during the quarter and its revenue renewal rate remained strong at 99%. Similarly, ClearanceJobs performed extremely well in the second quarter with bookings growth of 27% and revenue growth of 26%, and a 99% revenue renewal rate. ClearanceJobs also added 48 net new customers during the quarter.

During the second quarter, according to CompTIA, U.S. employers posted 1.6 million tech jobs, 60% more than a year earlier and up 38% from the first quarter. Even in this difficult macro-environment this growing demand for technologists showed no signs of slowing down as U.S. employers posted over 500,000 open tech jobs in June 2022, up more than 62% year over year. With the significant supply-demand gap created by the increasing need for technologists and their record low unemployment rate, more employers need access to our growing community of tech candidates, and our sophisticated tool set, to find, attract, engage and hire the highest quality tech professionals. We believe the total addressable market for our subscription-based offering is large and we are just scratching the surface in selling our offering to employers as open tech job postings reach record levels."

Financial Guidance

"Based on our continued strong bookings growth, we expect third quarter total revenue to be in the range of $37 million to $38 million, representing growth of between 20% and 23% year over year," commented Kevin Bostick, CFO of DHI Group, Inc. "For the full year 2022, we are increasing our expected total revenue range to $145 million to $147 million from our previous range of $144 million to $146 million, representing growth of between 21% and 23% year over year. We will continue to operate the business to Adjusted EBITDA margins at or near 20% throughout 2022 as we continue to balance our strong financial performance with increased sales and marketing investment to drive continued double-digit revenue growth. We expect net income margins to be nominal for the third quarter and full year 2022."

(1) See definition of bookings and see "Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share later in this press release. (2) During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed the spinoff of its eFinancialCareers ("eFC") business to the eFC management team. The results of the eFC business for all periods on or before June 2021 are reported as discontinued operations.

Conference Call Information

Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and recent developments.

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-890-1790 (in the U.S.) or 412-380-7407 (outside the U.S.). Please ask to be placed into the DHI Group, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.dhigroupinc.com , and available for replay after the call ends.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. In addition, the Company's management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company and for budgeting and planning purposes. The non-GAAP measures apply to consolidated results or other measures as shown within this document. The Company has provided required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures elsewhere in the document.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP performance measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of operating trends. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is computed as diluted earnings per share plus or minus the impacts of certain non-cash and other items, including non-cash impairments, costs related to reorganizing the Company, including severance and related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses, discontinued operations, or investments, and discrete tax items.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share, net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures used by management to measure operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures for internal monitoring and planning, including preparation of annual budgets, analyzing investment decisions and evaluating profitability and performance comparisons between us and our competitors. The Company also uses these measures to calculate amounts of performance based compensation under the senior management incentive bonus program. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, losses resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business including prior negative operating results of those divested businesses, certain write-offs in connection with indebtedness, impairment charges with respect to long-lived assets, expenses incurred in connection with an equity offering or any other offering of securities by the Company, extraordinary or non-recurring non-cash expenses or losses, losses from equity method investments, transaction costs in connection with the credit agreement, deferred revenues written off in connection with acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, write-off of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, severance and retention costs related to dispositions and reorganizations of the Company, and losses related to legal claims and fees that are unusual in nature or infrequent, minus (to the extent included in calculating such net income) non-cash income or gains, including income from equity method investments, interest income, business interruption insurance proceeds, and any income or gain resulting from certain dispositions outside the ordinary course of business, including prior positive operating results of those divested businesses, and gains related to legal claims that are unusual in nature or infrequent.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.

We also consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as defined, to be important indicators to investors because they provide information related to our ability to provide cash flows to meet future debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, and to fund future growth. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental performance measures because we believe that these measures provide our board of directors, management and investors with additional information to measure our performance, provide comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense) and tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), and to estimate our value.

We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our liquidity or results as reported under GAAP. Some limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management evaluates our liquidity by considering the economic effect of excluded expense items independently, as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures, such as capital expenditure budget variances, investment spending levels and return on capital analysis.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income, net income margin, operating income, cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our profitability or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute our tech-focused strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, failure to adapt our business model to keep pace with rapid changes in the recruiting and career services business, failure to maintain and develop our reputation and brand recognition, failure to increase or maintain the number of customers who purchase recruitment packages, cyclicality or downturns in the economy or industries we serve, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, uncertainty in respect to the regulation of data protection and data privacy, failure to attract qualified professionals to our websites or grow the number of qualified professionals who use our websites, failure to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions, U.S. and foreign government regulation of the Internet and taxation, our ability to borrow funds under our revolving credit facility or refinance our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations under such indebtedness. These factors and others are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on the Investors page of our website at www.dhigroupinc.com, including the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings under the headings "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company or its representatives herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021





















Revenues $ 37,057

$ 28,721

$ 71,391

$ 55,397





















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 4,181

3,593

8,280

7,295 Product development 4,360

3,510

8,302

7,112 Sales and marketing 14,274

10,151

28,215

19,922 General and administrative 9,109

6,939

16,875

13,093 Depreciation 4,228

4,040

8,186

7,671



Total operating expenses 36,152

28,233

69,858

55,093 Operating income 905

488

1,533

304 Income from equity method investment 361

—

516

— Gain (loss) on investments 320

(674)

320

1,839 Interest expense and other (298)

(87)

(543)

(282) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,288

(273)

1,826

1,861 Income tax expense (benefit) (162)

(61)

(925)

61 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,450

(212)

2,751

1,800 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

(29,999)

—

(29,340) Net income (loss) $ 1,450

$ (30,211)

$ 2,751

$ (27,540)





















Basic earnings per share - continuing operations

$ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.06

$ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations

$ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.06

$ 0.04





















Basic earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations

$ —

$ (0.64)

$ —

$ (0.62) Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations

$ —

$ (0.64)

$ —

$ (0.60)





















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.64)

$ 0.06

$ (0.58) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.64)

$ 0.06

$ (0.56)





















Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

44,682

47,227

44,692

47,111 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

46,961

47,227

46,977

48,854























DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:















Net income (loss) $ 1,450

$ (30,211)

$ 2,751

$ (27,540) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation 4,228

4,349

8,186

8,445

Deferred income taxes (1,269)

(647)

(3,092)

(951)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 36

37

73

74

Stock-based compensation 2,456

2,302

4,691

4,060

Income from equity method investment (361)

—

(516)

—

Loss (gain) on investments (320)

674

(320)

(1,839)

Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 101

23

194

82

Loss on disposition of discontinued operations —

30,203

—

30,203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable 3,863

6,901

43

3,556

Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,575)

(1,002)

(2,189)

(373)

Capitalized contract costs 336

240

(147)

(554)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,054

1,763

1,113

(4,507)

Income taxes receivable/payable 22

486

976

1,613

Deferred revenue (2,642)

(2,233)

7,998

7,118

Other, net (149)

(11)

(313)

(89) Net cash flows from operating activities 10,230

12,874

19,448

19,298 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:















Cash transferred with discontinued operations —

(2,951)

—

(2,951)

Cash received from sale of investment 320

—

320

—

Purchases of fixed assets (4,439)

(3,119)

(8,530)

(6,822) Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,119)

(6,070)

(8,210)

(9,773) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:















Payments on long-term debt (4,000)

(4,000)

(8,000)

(9,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt 1,000

—

15,000

5,000

Financing costs paid (515)

—

(515)

—

Payments under stock repurchase plan (3,701)

(1,775)

(11,200)

(3,444)

Purchase of treasury stock related to vested restricted and performance stock units (370)

(483)

(4,572)

(1,826)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock through ESPP 124

—

124

— Net cash flows used in financing activities (7,462)

(6,258)

(9,163)

(9,270) Effect of exchange rate changes —

40

—

10 Net change in cash and cash equivalents for the period (1,351)

586

2,075

265 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,966

7,319

1,540

7,640 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,615

$ 7,905

$ 3,615

$ 7,905





















DHI GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)











ASSETS June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,615

$ 1,540

Accounts receivable, net 18,342

18,385

Income taxes receivable —

354

Prepaid and other current assets 5,730

4,177



Total current assets 27,687

24,456 Fixed assets, net 20,941

20,581 Capitalized contract costs 9,279

9,131 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,981

6,888 Investments 4,233

3,769 Investments, at fair value 3,000

3,000 Acquired intangible assets 23,800

23,800 Goodwill 128,100

128,100 Other assets 3,200

1,853



Total assets $ 226,221

$ 221,578























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 16,987

$ 15,859

Deferred revenue 53,371

45,217

Income taxes payable 622

—

Operating lease liabilities 2,417

2,388



Total current liabilities 73,397

63,464 Deferred revenue 773

929 Operating lease liabilities 5,774

6,982 Long-term debt, net 30,000

22,730 Deferred income taxes 6,223

9,315 Accrual for unrecognized tax benefits 979

785 Other long-term liabilities 970

1,011



Total liabilities 118,116

105,216



Total stockholders' equity 108,105

116,362



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 226,221

$ 221,578













Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

On the pages that follow, the Company has provided certain supplemental information that we believe will assist the reader in assessing our business operations and performance, including certain non-GAAP financial information and required reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. A statement of operations and statement of cash flows for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and balance sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are provided elsewhere in this press release.

DHI GROUP, INC. NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and customer data)





















Revenue



Q2 2022

Q2 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice1

$ 26,823

$ 20,583

$ 6,240

30 % ClearanceJobs

10,234

8,138

2,096

26 % Total Revenues

$ 37,057

$ 28,721

$ 8,336

29 %

















Income (loss) from continuing operations2

$ 1,450

$ (212)







Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ —

$ (29,999)







Net income (loss)

$ 1,450

$ (30,211)







Net income (loss) margin

4 %

(105) %







Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations

$ 0.03

$ —







Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations

$ —

$ (0.64)







Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.64)







Adjusted diluted earnings per share3

$ 0.01

$ 0.02







Adjusted EBITDA3

$ 7,803

$ 7,114







Adjusted EBITDA margin3

21 %

25 %















































Revenue



YTD 2022

YTD 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice

$ 51,457

$ 39,634

$ 11,823

30 % ClearanceJobs

19,934

15,763

4,171

26 % Total Revenues

$ 71,391

$ 55,397

$ 15,994

29 %

















Income from continuing operations4

$ 2,751

$ 1,800







Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ —

$ (29,340)







Net income (loss)

$ 2,751

$ (27,540)







Net income (loss) Margin

4 %

(50) %







Diluted income per share - continuing operations

$ 0.06

$ 0.04







Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations

$ —

$ (0.60)







Diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.06

$ (0.56)







Adjusted diluted earnings per share3

$ 0.02

$ 0.02







Adjusted EBITDA3

$ 14,733

$ 12,725







Adjusted EBITDA Margin3

21 %

23 %



























(1) Includes Dice and Career Events (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded severance and related costs and gain on investments, net of tax, and discrete tax items that positively impacted income from continuing operations by $0.8 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a loss on investment and severance and related costs, all net of tax, and discrete tax items that negatively impacted income from continuing operations by $1.1 million. (3) See "Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" elsewhere in this press release. (4) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded severance and related costs and gain on investments, net of tax, and discrete tax items that positively impacted income from continuing operations by $1.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded severance and related costs and gain on investments, all net of tax, and discrete tax items that positively impacted income from continuing operations by $0.9 million.

DHI GROUP, INC.

NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and customer data)



Bookings1

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice $ 25,645

$ 20,215

$ 5,430

27 % ClearanceJobs 9,677

7,648

2,029

27 % Total Bookings $ 35,322

$ 27,863

$ 7,459

27 %

















YTD 2022

YTD 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice $ 62,464

$ 48,140

$ 14,324

30 % ClearanceJobs 23,541

18,241

5,300

29 % Total Bookings $ 86,005

$ 66,381

$ 19,624

30 %

















(1) Bookings represent the value of all contractually committed services in which the contract start date is during the period and will be recognized as revenue within 12 months of the contract start date. For contracts that extend beyond 12 months, the value of those contracts beyond 12 months is recognized as bookings on each annual anniversary of each contract start date valued as the amount of revenue that will be recognized within 12 months of the respective anniversary date.



Average Annual Revenue per Recruitment Package Customer1

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice $ 14,304

$ 13,488

$ 816

6 % ClearanceJobs $ 18,708

$ 16,728

$ 1,980

12 %

















YTD 2022

YTD 2021

$ Change

% Change Dice $ 14,208

$ 13,512

$ 696

5 % ClearanceJobs $ 18,564

$ 16,608

$ 1,956

12 %

















(1) Calculated by dividing recruitment package customer revenue by the daily average count of recruitment package customers during each month, adjusted to reflect a 30-day month. The simple average of each month is used to derive the amount for each period and then annualized to reflect 12 months.



Renewal Rates Renewal Rate on Revenue: Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Dice 99 %

89 %

102 %

84 % ClearanceJobs 99 %

97 %

102 %

92 %















Renewal Rate on Count:













Dice 85 %

81 %

86 %

75 % ClearanceJobs 84 %

84 %

85 %

83 %



Recruitment Package Customers

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change

% Change Dice 6,386

5,441

945

17 % ClearanceJobs 1,976

1,784

192

11 %

DHI GROUP, INC.

NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and customer data)



Deferred Revenue and Backlog1

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

$ Change

% Change Deferred Revenue $ 54,144

$ 46,146

$ 7,998

17 % Contractual commitments not invoiced 49,981

46,497

3,484

7 % Backlog $ 104,125

$ 92,643

$ 11,482

12 %

















(1) Backlog consists of deferred revenue plus customer contractual commitments not invoiced representing the value of future services to be rendered under committed contracts.



Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.03 — $ (0.64)

$ 0.06

$ (0.56) Severance and related costs, net of tax —

0.01

0.01

0.02 Loss (gain) on investments (0.01)

0.01

(0.02)

(0.03) Discrete tax items (0.01)

—

(0.02)

(0.01) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

0.61

—

0.60 Other1 —

0.03

(0.01)

— Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.02















Weighted average shares- diluted earnings per share 46,961

47,227

46,977

47,111 Weighted average shares - adjusted diluted earnings per share 46,961

49,077

46,977

48,854















(1) Adjusts, as applicable, for the share impact of common stock equivalents, where dilutive.

DHI GROUP, INC. NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and customer data)







































Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations



Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income (loss) $ 1,450

$ (30,211)

$ 2,751

$ (27,540)

Interest expense 298

185

543

373

Income tax expense (benefit) (162)

(61)

(925)

61

Depreciation 4,228

4,040

8,186

7,671

Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,456

1,834

4,691

3,438

Income from equity method investment (361)

—

(516)

—

Loss (gain) on investment (320)

674

(320)

(1,839)

Severance and related costs 214

749

323

1,311

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax —

29,999

—

29,340

Other —

(95)

—

(90) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,803

$ 7,114

$ 14,733

$ 12,725















Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to Adjusted EBITDA:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,230

$ 12,874

$ 19,448

$ 19,298

Interest expense 298

185

543

373

Amortization of deferred financing costs (36)

(37)

(73)

(74)

Income tax expense (benefit) (162)

(61)

(925)

61

Deferred income taxes 1,269

647

3,092

951

Change in accrual for unrecognized tax benefits (101)

(23)

(194)

(82)

Change in accounts receivable (3,863)

(6,901)

(43)

(3,556)

Change in deferred revenue 2,642

2,233

(7,998)

(7,118)

Discontinued operations results —

(1,937)

—

(3,593)

Severance and related costs 214

749

323

1,311

Changes in working capital and other (2,688)

(615)

560

5,154 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,803

$ 7,114

$ 14,733

$ 12,725

