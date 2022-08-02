Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX Now Available to Support Safer Roads in U.S. Communities

New INRIX school zone study highlights Safety View's sophisticated cloud-based analytics capabilities designed for Vision Zero plans and Safe Streets and Roads for All program

DETROIT and KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and INRIX Inc., a world leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, announced that Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is now widely available to transportation planners nationwide. The cloud-based application provides transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle, vulnerable road user (VRU), and U.S. Census data, to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.

"Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX represents an important part of our growing portfolio of data-driven software solutions and offers a glimpse into some of the innovative ways we can collaborate with the public sector to support safe roadways and communities," said Alan Wexler, GM senior vice president, Strategy and Innovation. "We are committed to creating shared value for society and our stakeholders as we aim to lead the industry transformation and bring digital safety solutions to market."

Leveraging data analytics available through Safety View, INRIX Research published a new study today analyzing the road network surrounding 27 Washington, D.C. schools with the goal of better understanding driving behaviors in school zones. Findings from the new study demonstrate some of the real-time insights that can be gathered using Safety View's analytics capabilities and datasets, which are customizable by geography. Below are key insights from the Washington, D.C. study:

Speeding and the number of crashes didn't vary much between school zone and non-school zone streets, but the severity of crashes was marginally lowered where school zone designations were present.

Traffic and school zone signs didn't appear to have a large effect on slowing down speeding, according to a sample evaluation of signs.

Speeding is more prevalent in school zones with higher percentages of students on free- or reduced-lunch programs.

"As we officially roll out Safety View to our customers, today's study helps illustrate the critical insights the tool can provide to help improve roadway safety in our communities," said Bryan Mistele, co-founder and CEO of INRIX. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides transportation officials with a historic opportunity to make their infrastructure smarter, safer, and greener in ways that were previously unimaginable or unattainable. Now more than ever is the time to invest in and utilize data to better inform the future of our roadway networks and to understand how things may vary based on demographics and at the community level."

Safety View's benefits are especially important as government agencies come together to counter the growing number of fatal crashes. The recent passage of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $5 billion in discretionary funds as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. With applications due by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 15, SS4A creates new resources for developing and executing road safety plans aimed at the goal of zero traffic-related fatalities. Safety View can help streamline the funding application process by providing the datasets and analytics tools in one place.

GM Future Roads and INRIX first announced their collaboration in May 2022 to respond to the growing demand for safety solutions. With the new report highlighting just some of Safety View's capabilities, transportation professionals will be able to tap into additional key benefits that can help improve understanding and performance of roadway networks, including:

A­­­ccess to critical safety and demographic datasets in one cloud-based application

Identifying hazardous roadway segments through valuable insights about elements that elevate risk and prioritize those that need the most attention

Evaluating the impact of a Vision Zero action plan with access to near real-time insights through easy-to-use visual analysis tools

Accelerating the funding application process by providing the required datasets and analytics tools needed in one place

With its strong network of connected cars on U.S. and Canadian roads, General Motors believes joining forces with INRIX to make aggregated vehicle insights available to public agencies is a major step to help increase the safety of U.S. roads. INRIX brings a deep understanding of the public sector and has a proven ability to create advanced solutions for generating insights from vehicle and device data to make mobility smarter, safer and greener.1 This new collaboration between General Motors and INRIX marks an important advancement in the mission to help local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations and other road authorities achieve their safety goals through connected vehicle data innovation.

Transportation officials are invited to join a webinar to learn more about Safety View and experience its features firsthand. Additional product information can be found here. To explore findings from the School Traffic study by INRIX Research, visit here.

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics into how people move. By empowering cities, businesses, and people with valuable insights, INRIX is helping to make the world smarter, safer, and greener. With partners and solutions spanning across the entire mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation – whether it's keeping road users safe, improving traffic signal timing to reduce delay and greenhouse gasses, optimizing last mile delivery, or helping uncover market insights. Learn more at INRIX.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

1 INRIX helps make mobility greener by, for example, optimizing traffic lights using INRIX Signal Analytics to shorten traffic delays thereby reducing vehicular emissions. See more here: https://inrix.com/press-releases/signal-analytics-agencies

