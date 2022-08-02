IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS to Simplify Private 5G network Deployments

IPLOOK 5G core network software runs on AWS, helping customers to quickly launch cost-effective 5G networks

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.

The telecommunications industry is experiencing a growing interest in 5G private networks deployments in the cloud. One of the challenges for operators and enterprises is to deploy scalable networks rapidly while reducing time to market and financial investment. Running IPLOOK 5G core network (5GC) in the cloud offers a faster implementation at a lower cost.

This SaaS (Software as a Service) solution provides customers with an on-demand subscription of private 5G network services. With this solution, customers and partners can automate the launch of cost-effective 5G networks on AWS without having to manually setup and validate core networks. It also offers a tailored solution and pay-as-you-go model that satisfies diverse network requirements.

"By deploying IPLOOK 5G core on AWS, we can create private 5G networks with agility and simplicity. Because of the global presence of AWS, we can provide a seamless local roaming service, which reduces latency and provides exceptional quality of experience to roaming subscribers." Mr. Yang said, CEO of Kaibo INC.

"IPLOOK's 5G platform is open and all interfaces are 3GPP-compliant. With AWS, we have a highly scalable and automated platform to service the needs of the global 5G community," said Tom Lyu, chief executive officer, IPLOOK. "The solution helps end users break free from technology lock-ins and deploy best-of-breed networks to suit their specific requirements and budget."

In the near future, IPLOOK's 5G core network products will be available via the AWS Marketplace.

About IPLOOK

Established in 2012, IPLOOK Technologies is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offers a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers, enterprises and industrial markets. We help build, expand and optimize your networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs, with a dramatically lower cost of ownership.

