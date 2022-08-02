CHARLES & KEITH Announces ITZY as Newest Global Brand Ambassador

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARLES & KEITH – the go-to label for stylish footwear, handbags and accessories – announces that ITZY will be joining the CHARLES & KEITH family as its newest global brand ambassador.

Fresh off releasing their comeback album, CHECKMATE, ITZY kicks off their appointment by fronting the brand's Fall 2022 campaign, debuting this season's key style, Lula patent bags and shoes. The campaign speaking a distinct visual language – confident and commanding – which captures the Lula's high gloss attitude and ITZY's magnetic presence. A celebration of freedom and authenticity, the girls show how they remain true to their style be it on-cam or off-duty.

Renowned for their breakout anthems, including "DALLA DALLA" and "ICY", the girls are the beacon of pop culture: music artists, social media sensations, and arbiters of fashion. The quintet scored one of the biggest Billboard debuts for a new K-pop act when they broke into the scene in 2019, and have since bagged multiple hit singles. With themes of independence and self-love running through their lyrics, ITZY constantly empowers their fans to express themselves and live boldly with an authentic and unapologetic spirit.

"It's an honour to be introduced as the new global brand ambassadors of CHARLES & KEITH! We're so excited for this new relationship as we'll be able to show our unique chemistry, and the many new sides of ITZY with the brand," said ITZY. "Please stay tuned for more ITZY and CHARLES & KEITH moments in the future!"

"We could not be more thrilled to have ITZY join the CHARLES & KEITH family as the newest face of our brand," said brand co-founder, Keith Wong. "As the voice of a new generation, the ITZY girls aren't afraid to be true to themselves, and that's what makes them the perfect addition to our family."

The campaign featuring ITZY officially goes live on 16 August 2022, and the fall collection will be available in retail stores and on CHARLESKEITH.COM in August 2022.

