LifeNet Health LifeSciences launches new, human-relevant Cell-Based Assay Service for drug and compound discovery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health LifeSciences, a leader in all-human biomedical research solutions, is launching a new Cell-Based Assay Service following the acquisition of biotechnology firm IONTOX. These new in vitro screening options offer alternatives to animal testing that support safer, more effective novel compound discovery – providing a new level of human relevance and predictability, while furthering LifeNet Health's commitment to improve lives through the gift of donation.

The new services from LifeNet Health LifeSciences include:

Cytotoxicity screening using high-quality, cell-based models with strong human relevance to identify potential adverse effects from drugs or chemicals. This includes options for rapidly testing hundreds of compounds at multiple concentrations.

Biocompatibility assays for medical devices.

A next-generation multi-organ platform that mimics the functionality of interconnected systems in the human body — offering advantages beyond traditional microphysiological systems (MPS). This novel, integrated organ system can be used to understand drug-organ and organ-organ interactions, as well as ADME properties.

To support this expansion, LifeNet Health LifeSciences welcomes IONTOX and its team of scientists – including founder and industry leader James McKim, PhD – to the LifeNet Health LifeSciences division. The IONTOX team brings 60-plus years of expertise with in vitro testing platforms. They have also developed unique technologies that complement LifeNet Health's all-human cells and biospecimens for research. Both organizations share a commitment to changing the future of human health by honoring the gifts of those who selflessly donate their organs and tissues for use in research to advance medicine.

"These innovative services provide a new way to support our partners — with the human-relevant data they need to make decisions faster and with greater accuracy," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "This can make a difference for millions of people around the world who can benefit from safer, more effective drug therapies."

The development of alternatives to animal testing has become increasingly important to researchers worldwide for toxicology, DMPK, and disease modeling applications. "New technologies are increasingly focused on in vitro cell-based predictive modeling," Dr. McKim said. "In vitro testing, where we have unique capabilities, is reaching a global pinnacle as a source of crucial safety data and an alternative to traditional screening methods like animal testing."

LifeNet Health LifeSciences has grown into a leading provider of all-human cells and biospecimens for research. In vitro assay services will now become its third area of focus. "Adding these important services is a direct extension of our mission," said John Herre, MD, Chairman of the LifeNet Health Board of Directors. "We are honoring donors' commitment to help others by supporting groundbreaking discoveries that can change the face of medical research globally."

