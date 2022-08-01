InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Sanitary Doormat (SNF-161)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife is a nurse and she always removes her work shoes when she returns home from work and walks barefoot with her shoes in her hands when she enters," said an inventor from Antioch, Calif., "so I invented the SANITARY FOOT MAT."

The invention kills germs, potential viruses, and bacteria on the soles of shoes and feet on contact and prevents contaminants from accumulating on floors and carpeting. This could improve the sanitary conditions in any home or commercial establishment particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Easy to use, durable and convenient the SANITARY FOOT MAT also saves time and energy. It could be made available in attractive designs, sizes, and colors.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

