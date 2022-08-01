24 Years of Celebrating Juneteenth & Hometown Heroes in Daytona Beach

Over 400 attendees, including a star from Tyler Perry's, "The Oval" joined in the annual celebration of freedom



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning after a two-year hiatus, The Juneteenth Daytona Committee successfully celebrated another year of African-American freedom and achievements with their annual banquet-style event. The, "Hometown Hero" award banquet featured African dancers, a buffet-style dinner, honored 20 hometown heroes, awarded five college scholarships, and had a special appearance from a cast member of "Tyler Perry's: The Oval".

This is the 24th year of celebrating Juneteenth in Daytona Beach, with high success. Daytona was one of the first in the state of Florida to begin observing Juneteenth and continues to host one of the largest Juneteenth Festivals in the state. These celebrations are special to the Daytona Beach community due to the tradition and community it tends to tether together. Every year the Juneteenth Daytona Committee puts together multiple events for community outreach such as the Juneteenth Festival & the Hometown Heros banquet.

This year's Hometown Hero Banquet took place on the campus of Embry-Riddle University at the Mori Hosseini Student Union and recognized several leaders in the community as heroes for all of their accomplishments. The banquet had over 400 in attendance which was the largest to date. featuring; cultural entertainment, the crowning of 'Little Ms. & Mr.' Juneteenth, and awarded five (5) college scholarships to students on behalf of the Juneteenth Daytona Committee. Honorable guest and Florida native, Kaye Singleton of 'Tyler Perry's: The Oval' made an appearance to celebrate the event as well. Committee Chair- Linda McGee states the importance of Juneteenth resonates throughout the year for most Americans. "Juneteenth is a day that we pray for peace and liberty for all," McGee continues "We assemble young and old to listen, learn, and to refresh the drive to achieve. It is a day we can all take one step closer together - to utilize better the energy wasted on racism." Sponsors such as Embry-Riddle University and The City of Daytona Beach, Florida Lottery - Bright Futures Scholarships, and Foundation Risk Partners continue to make events like this possible.

As the month of June is behind us, the committee wants residents to keep the spirit of Juneteenth year-round. The Juneteenth Daytona Committee is always searching for more heroes to highlight throughout the year. Join this organization in creating more opportunities and celebrating Black accomplishments by following the organization on social media .

Juneteenth is a day on which honor and respect are paid for the sufferings of slavery. It is a day that we talk about our history, realizing that because of it, there will always be a bond between us. On Juneteenth, we think about that moment in time when the enslaved in Galveston, Texas received word of their freedom. We imagine the depth of emotions, their jubilant dance, and their fear of the unknown. Juneteenth is a day that we commit to each other the needed support as family, friends, and co-workers. It is a day that we can build coalitions that enhance African-American economics.

