NaaS Technology Inc. Teams with Li Auto to Provide New Smart Charging Services

BEIJING, July 29 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS, "NaaS" or the "Company"), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging service provider in China, and Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto"), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, recently reached an agreement whereby both parties will utilize their respective capabilities to launch a new smart charging navigation system, enabling EV owners to more easily find chargers and recharge their EVs. The service is scheduled to become available in the third quarter of this year.

"Being digital and intelligent makes it possible to quickly improve the charging experience for EV drivers," says Liang Xing, Vice President of Operations, NaaS. "NaaS empowers its partners with strong digital capabilities and a comprehensive network, in order to build the charging service ecosystem of the future, and allowing the entire industry value chain to run more efficiently, while creating a more convenient and better EV charging experience for drivers."

Under the agreement, NaaS will connect its nationwide digital charging network to Li Auto's charging navigation system, enabling L9 drivers to use in-vehicle maps or the Li Auto APP to locate partner charging stations. Energy delivery is now one of the most pressing issues for EV drivers, and the cooperation provides an excellent complement to Li Auto's energy supply services.

As China's EV market continues on its accelerated growth path, Li Auto has evolved into one of the leading domestic carmakers with a focus on technical innovation. On June 1, the company announced that it had delivered 11,496 Li ONE units in May, a year on year increase of 165.9%. On June 21, the carmaker released its new smart flagship SUV for families, the Li L9, joining the 5-display 3D era with touch screens capable of interacting with smart phones, computers, televisions, tablets and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

Chargers are an integral part of the support structure for the EV sector, and the charging experience is a major consideration for drivers contemplating purchasing an EV. As of the end of 2021, NaaS had connected 290,000 charging piles in 288 cities across the country, further enhancing the charging network for OEMs and optimizing the charging experience.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy service providers in China, NaaS provides a wide range of one-stop solutions to charger manufacturers, operators, EV OEMs, and other industry players to make energy delivery more efficient, via the deployment of digital technologies across the entirety of the industry chain.

In 2021, NaaS had delivered 55 million charges, with a total of 1,233 Gigawatt hours charged through NaaS' network, accounting for 18% of the Chinese public charging market for the year. On June 13, NaaS was listed on the Nasdaq, becoming China's first publicly-listed charging services provider.

