Creatd, Inc. Completes Testing of Waters and Elects Not to Proceed with its $40MM Rights Offering

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that, after testing the waters for its proposed Rights Offering, it has elected not to proceed with the offering at this time.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

