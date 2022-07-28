SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN® a leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced that it has received CE-IVDR marking for the OS-Ultra™ scanners, its high-performance product line of brightfield scanners at an extremely affordable price point, including pay-per-scan based OPEX models.

OptraSCAN® receives CE-IVDR for OS-Ultra™ high-performance Digital Pathology System (PRNewswire)

OS Ultra™ scanners have a loading capacity of 80 to 480 slides. With no-touch continuous loading, it scans tissues or cells with a 15 mm x 15 mm area at 40x magnification in less than 60 seconds. They produce high-resolution images that can be analyzed further with the help of OptraSCAN's artificial intelligence-based software. This platform is capable of scanning histopathology and cytopathology slides. In addition, it can be configured with 5 to 11 layers for volume scanning or viewed as composite, single layer, fully focused image.

The tray and basket system used by OS-Ultra™ scanners are designed to efficiently transfer and position slides for scanning and prevent slide handling mistakes. For organizations seeking to scale up operations by increasing throughput, OS Ultra™ is an efficient, consistent, and accurate solution.

OptraSCAN's full digital pathology solutions include scanning devices, image management and viewing software, telepathology software, and image analysis solutions for biomarker and morphometry.

"The CE-IVDR mark will enhance the acceptability of OS-Ultra™ systems across the globe and strengthen OptraSCAN's mission to improve patient outcomes with affordable and easy to implement digital pathology solutions," said Abhi Gholap, Founder CEO of OptraSCAN. "With 250% growth in our year-to-year global sales revenues, OptraSCAN is a preferred vendor of many small to large laboratories, clinics, and hospitals worldwide," he further added.

Chairman of pathology at Stanford, University of British Columbia, Duke Medical, UCSF, and Yale are advisors and mentors to OptraSCAN teams.

