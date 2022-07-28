INHERITANCE DISPUTE FIRM RMO LLP RANKED BY CHAMBERS & PARTNERS

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm RMO LLP announced today that Chambers and Partners has named Founding Partner Scott Rahn as a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in their "2022 High Net Worth Guide."

The Chambers High Net Worth guide "offers market-leading rankings, reviews and insights to the world's leading professional advisers, covering private wealth management work and specialists across key jurisdictions." All Chambers-ranked law firms "are considered to be among the world's top service providers to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and families and family offices." The guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth from more than 50 countries around the world and is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. The recommendations within the guide are based on in-depth analysis following extensive research by Chambers' experienced team.

The publication states Rahn "represents clients on contested conservatorships and trusts and estates litigation. Sources say Rahn is a 'great lawyer' and commend his networking skills."

"We are grateful to be acknowledged by Chambers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Rahn. "This honor is a testament to the commitment and efforts of all of the RMO team in creating solutions for our clients that add to their peace of mind."

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn and the team at RMO collaborate closely with clients, pursuing and defending all types of probate litigation disputes, including claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, financial elder abuse, and other similar areas of conflict.

This year Rahn also was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He too has been honored by Best Lawyers since 2018 and named to the Top 100 by SuperLawyers since 2017. Rahn earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP