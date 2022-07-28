HITACHI-SPONSORED TEAM PENSKE CAR TAKES CHECKERED FLAG IN IOWA

Josef Newgarden wins his fourth 2022 INDYCAR Series race in the No. 2 Hitachi Dallara /Chevrolet at Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway

Hitachi Astemo provides fuel-system components for INDYCAR engines

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Josef Newgarden captured his fourth INDYCAR Series win of the year in Team Penske's No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet at the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Team Penske No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet (PRNewswire)

The two-time INDYCAR Series champion's 24th victory of this season came in the first of two weekend races (July 23) at the speedway. Newgarden took the lead from Penske teammate Will Power on lap 23 for last Saturday's win. He is battling this year for his third INDYCAR Series title.

Newgarden is the all-time INDYCAR Series win leader at Iowa Speedway with his fourth career victory at the oval race track located near Des Moines, Iowa. His previous wins there came in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The 31-year-old American led 208 of the 250 laps enroute to Saturday's victory despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

"This was a long game day, but I was really proud of our team," Newgarden said after the race. "Hitachi and Team Chevy really showed up for us. Iowa Speedway is one of my favorite tracks. To be able to win here again is always very special."

On Sunday, Newgarden's No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet started second behind Power's No. 12 Chevrolet but took the lead on lap 85 and went on to lead 148 laps before being knocked out of the race following a mechanical problem. Over the two-race weekend, Newgarden led a total of 356 laps.

"Josef Newgarden and Team Penske turned in another outstanding INDYCAR performance at Iowa Speedway last Saturday," said Rob Sharpe, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Hitachi Astemo Americas. "Hitachi and Hitachi Astemo employees are among Josef Newgarden's biggest fans. We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing him in the winner's circle again in the very near future."

Sharpe pointed out that Hitachi Astemo is a technology partner with Chevrolet in the development of its highly successful INDYCAR engine program. Hitachi Astemo, for example, provides fuel-system components for all of its 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged INDYCAR racing engines.

The iHhHitachi name also appears on the sides and rear wing of Team Penske's No. 2 car and Astemo appears on both front wings.

Hitachi will be the primary sponsor of Team Penske's No. 2 car for INDYCAR Series races at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 4 and at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, on Sept. 11.

More info is available at Hitachi Astemo's motorsports webpage: https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/motorsports/sponsorship/indy.html

About Hitachi Astemo

Hitachi Astemo is a global automotive technology company formed in 2021 by the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with Honda's Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has approximately 90,000 employees and leadership positions in a wide range of product areas including AD/ADAS, software and powertrain, as well as chassis and motorcycle systems. Its headquarters for the Americas is in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. For more Hitachi Astemo corporate information, please visit www.hitachiastemo.com. Additional product information is available at www.hitachiastemo.com/en/products/.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in motorsports history with 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Josef Newgarden entered the 2022 INDYCAR season with 15 pole positions and 20 wins. Born in Hendersonville, Tennessee, he lives in Nashville. More information is available at www.teampenske.com.

Josef Newgarden (center) on the winners' stand (PRNewswire)

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

