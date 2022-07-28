Dart Acquires Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart today announced the addition of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla to its luxury hotel portfolio. Dart acquired the property from an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group. Located on 35 elevated acres spanning the beaches of Meads Bay and Barnes Bay, the resort is known for its sea views at every turn and 181 generously sized and diverse accommodations from clifftop guest rooms to expansive oceanfront villas.

"Dart has a longstanding conviction in the strength of the Four Seasons brand, its ability to create enduring value throughout its luxury hotels and resorts and focus on its people and the delivery of exceptional guest experiences," said Mark VanDevelde, Dart's Chief Executive. "We look forward to collaborating with Four Seasons and the exceptional management and staff of this resort to continue to enhance the world class experiences of guests and residence owners and, alongside the government of Anguilla, contribute to the prosperity of the Anguillan community."

Dart's growing hospitality portfolio centers on five-star resorts including The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman as well as the Conrad Orlando at Evermore, an 1,100-acre resort community developed by U.S. based Dart Interests and opening in 2023.

"Anguilla is a strongly positioned destination poised for continued success, and the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla has proven itself as a brand and market leader in performance and guest experience," said Jackie Doak, Director within Dart. "The global hospitality industry has been through challenging times recently; however, as a result of the hard work and dedication of the Four Seasons management and staff, they have established the resort as a perennial favorite among luxury travelers to the Caribbean."

Executives from Dart, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Starwood Capital Group celebrated the transaction with honored guests from the government of Anguilla at a reception held in one of the resort's beachfront villas.

"On behalf of the people of Anguilla, we extend a warm welcome to Dart and its investment in our luxury tourism market," said the Honourable Premier Ellis Webster. "Attracting an innovative investor such as Dart is a testament to confidence in Anguilla's economy and the extraordinary product created by Four Seasons, Starwood Capital Group and the Anguillan staff responsible for the stellar experiences that keep guests returning to our island year after year."

The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Mr. Haydn Hughes shared in the welcoming of Dart by noting, "We are excited about this revolutionary step to realizing a reimagined Anguilla and its overall tourism product. We have seen much positive contributions to our positioning by Starwood Capital Group and the Four Seasons brand that will only take on greater heights with our relationship with Dart. It's a new and great day for Anguilla and all who love our island home."

About Dart

Dart is a privately held global investment and development organization. Dart's real estate interests encompass hospitality, commercial office, retail, entertainment and infrastructure. Properties in the Cayman Islands include the 685-acre town of Camana Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Resort and Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, the North Sound Golf Club and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. Over 20 years ago the company's first investment in the Cayman Islands was a 26-acre nursery that cultivates native plants and trees for its properties, signifying Dart's belief that landscape and open spaces are as important to human connectivity as are the built environments. Beyond Cayman, Dart owns and develops properties in 12 U.S. markets including the 1,100 acre Evermore Resort in Orlando. For 25 years Dart has been preserving hundreds of thousands of acres of land for conservation in areas of the Patagonia region in South America, New Zealand, Portugal, British Columbia, Central Florida forest habitats, the Jamaican Blue Mountains and the Cayman Islands. Though its long-term vision, Dart creates a legacy of generational value and opportunities for shared prosperity in communities around the world. For more information visit dart.ky.

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Encircled by sugar-sand Barnes Bay and Meads Bay beaches with clear turquoise sea, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is located along the northwestern shore of the island offering 3,200 feet of pristine beachfront and sweeping views of the breaking surf. The 35-acre resort features 181 private accommodations to include expansive villas (up to 6,185 square feet), townhomes, penthouses, residences, suites, and guestrooms. With an average guest room size of 2,200 square feet including private pools, hot tubs, and direct access to the beach, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla continues to be recognized as one of the Caribbean's premier resorts. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, a full-service spa, fitness center, tennis courts, complimentary water activities, 3 resort pools and more than 100 private pools.

