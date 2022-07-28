Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $18,000, compared to a net loss of $131,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by the rebranding of the Bank from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank. Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the quarter. The quarter also included the receipt and recognition into income of a $171,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund. Professional fees associated with the grant totaled $26,000.

"We're thrilled to have completed our rebrand to Catalyst Bank," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our name now reflects our mission: to be catalysts for economic growth in our communities. Congratulations to our team on executing our rebrand strategy so incredibly well."

"During the second half of the year, we'll be laser focused on developing and deepening customer relationships," continued Zanco. "Thanks to the investment of our shareholders, we have a tremendous level of capital to invest in growing our company."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $133.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by new originations of residential mortgage loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans. Construction loans with outstanding balances of $1.2 million at March 31, 2022 were converted to permanent residential mortgage loans during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $22,000, down $819,000 from $841,000 at March 31, 2022.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 89,531

$ 87,144

$ 2,387

3 % Commercial real estate



21,521



22,611



(1,090)

(5)

Construction and land



3,843



4,739



(896)

(19)

Multi-family residential



3,315



3,367



(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans



118,210



117,861



349

-

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



11,410



10,119



1,291

13

Consumer



4,004



4,023



(19)

-

Total other loans



15,414



14,142



1,272

9

Total loans

$ 133,624

$ 132,003

$ 1,621

1 %

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $18,000, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a slight increase in non-performing loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.57% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.55% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately 91% total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 89% at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, down $193,000 from $2.2 million, or 1.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The decline in the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects the reversal of provisions made for loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment COVID-19's impact on credit risk and a $77,000 decrease in reserves for loans individually evaluated for impairment. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $189,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $71,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $95.8 million at June 30, 2022, down $2.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, 86% of our total investment securities were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $8.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the second quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.37%, up 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $178.7 million at June 30, 2022, down $4.3 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to declines in certificates of deposit and demand deposit accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW account balances. Total average deposits were $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $3.7 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 30,400

$ 33,056

$ (2,656)

(8) % NOW



39,454



37,916



1,538

4

Money market



19,525



19,358



167

1

Savings



27,388



27,215



173

1

Certificates of deposit



61,968



65,539



(3,571)

(5)

Total deposits

$ 178,735

$ 183,084

$ (4,349)

(2) %

Net Interest Income

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.71%, up 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined 2 basis points to 0.39%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $59,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $23,000, or 7%) and other interest earning assets (up $39,000, or 205%). Rising market interest rates have increased the yields earned on our securities portfolio and our interest-bearing cash accounts. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $45,000 of interest income due to the full pay-off and recovery of a partially charged-off non-accrual loan.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 133,810

$ 1,555

4.66 %

$ 130,755

$ 1,563

4.85 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



104,137



352

1.37





103,634



329

1.28

Other interest earning assets



30,108



58

0.78





39,605



19

0.20

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 268,055

$ 1,965

2.94 %

$ 273,994

$ 1,911

2.83 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































NOW, money market and savings

accounts

$ 85,646

$ 24

0.11 %

$ 81,885

$ 24

0.12 % Certificates of deposit



64,936



63

0.39





65,939



68

0.42

Total interest-bearing deposits



150,582



87

0.23





147,824



92

0.25

FHLB advances



9,079



68

3.00





9,034



68

3.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 159,661

$ 155

0.39 %

$ 156,858

$ 160

0.41 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 108,394













$ 117,136











Net interest income; average interest

rate spread(TE)







$ 1,810

2.55 %







$ 1,751

2.42 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













2.71 %













2.59 %



(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $379,000, up $182,000, or 92%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. The BEA Program grants awards to depository institutions that have successfully increased their investments in economically distressed communities through certain qualified activities, including investments in CDFIs and providing loans, investments and financial services to businesses and residents located in distressed communities. In addition, income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased by $77,000 to $98,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter largely due to an aggregate of $10.0 million in additional policies purchased in March and April of 2022.

The increases in non-interest income due to the BEA Program grant and BOLI were partially offset by the disposal of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.4 million, up $193,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included $153,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $34,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $43,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $242,000, up $34,000, or 16%, from the previous quarter primarily due to rebranding expenses related to project support provided by our core software vendor.

Professional fees totaled $175,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $35,000, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company incurred professional fees of $26,000 for assistance with the BEA Program grant application.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $109,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $67,000, or 160%, from the first quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest expense totaled $240,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $58,000, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $18,000.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $281.0 million in assets at June 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022



6/30/2021(1) ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,553

$ 511



$ 6,426 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



24,582



39,585





22,661 Total cash and cash equivalents



29,135



40,096





29,087 Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



82,276



84,649





41,856 Securities held-to-maturity



13,486



13,492





15,511 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



133,624



132,003





140,288 Allowance for loan losses



(1,980)



(2,173)





(2,649) Loans receivable, net



131,644



129,830





137,639 Accrued interest receivable



556



536





558 Foreclosed assets



320



320





590 Premises and equipment, net



6,494



6,475





6,545 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,795



1,794





1,792 Bank-owned life insurance



13,422



8,824





3,258 Other assets



1,855



1,256





1,493 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 280,983

$ 287,272



$ 238,329





















LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 30,400

$ 33,056



$ 28,720 Interest-bearing



148,335



150,028





148,857 Total deposits



178,735



183,084





177,577 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,108



9,063





8,928 Other liabilities



727



663





1,092 TOTAL LIABILITIES



188,570



192,810





187,597





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



53



53





- Additional paid-in capital



50,838



50,821





- Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,073)



(4,126)





- Retained earnings



52,240



52,222





50,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,645)



(4,508)





(105) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



92,413



94,462





50,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 280,983

$ 287,272



$ 238,329



(1) Data at June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021(1)

6/30/2022

6/30/2021(1) INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,555

$ 1,563

$ 1,865

$ 3,118

$ 3,673 Investment securities



352



329



141



681



262 Other



58



19



10



77



24 Total interest income



1,965



1,911



2,016



3,876



3,959 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



87



92



135



179



290 Advances from Federal Home

Loan Bank



68



68



68



136



136 Total interest expense



155



160



203



315



426 Net interest income



1,810



1,751



1,813



3,561



3,533 Provision for (reversal of) loan

losses



(189)



(71)



(286)



(260)



(286) Net interest income after provision

for (reversal of) loan losses



1,999



1,822



2,099



3,821



3,819 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit

accounts



182



168



160



350



283 Gain (loss) on disposals and sales

of fixed assets



(77)



-



-



(77)



25 Bank-owned life insurance



98



21



23



119



45 Federal community development

grant



171



-



-



171



- Other



5



8



7



13



24 Total non-interest income



379



197



190



576



377 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,218



1,261



1,180



2,479



2,247 Occupancy and equipment



227



210



172



437



354 Data processing and

communication



242



208



181



450



355 Professional fees



175



140



94



315



167 Directors' fees



55



55



70



110



141 ATM and debit card



59



49



46



108



89 Foreclosed assets, net



(2)



(17)



42



(19)



35 Advertising and marketing



109



42



12



151



21 Franchise and shares tax



58



58



-



116



- Other



240



182



169



422



283 Total non-interest expense



2,381



2,188



1,966



4,569



3,692 Income (loss) before income tax

expense



(3)



(169)



323



(172)



504 Income tax expense (benefit)



(21)



(38)



63



(59)



93 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 18

$ (131)

$ 260

$ (113)

$ 411































Earnings (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ N/A

$ (0.02)

$ N/A



(1) Data for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021(1)

6/30/2022

6/30/2021(1) EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 1,965



$ 1,911



$ 2,016



$ 3,876



$ 3,959

Total interest expense



155





160





203





315





426

Net interest income



1,810





1,751





1,813





3,561





3,533

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(189)





(71)





(286)





(260)





(286)

Total non-interest income



379





197





190





576





377

Total non-interest expense



2,381





2,188





1,966





4,569





3,692

Income tax expense (benefit)



(21)





(38)





63





(59)





93

Net income (loss)

$ 18



$ (131)



$ 260



$ (113)



$ 411











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total assets

$ 286,288



$ 286,646



$ 237,926



$ 286,466



$ 233,823

Total interest-earning assets



268,055





273,994





223,443





271,009





219,499

Total loans



133,810





130,755





143,145





132,291





146,148

Total interest-bearing deposits



150,582





147,824





147,914





149,210





145,236

Total interest-bearing liabilities



159,661





156,858





156,812





158,267





154,112

Total deposits



183,316





179,615





177,749





181,476





173,567

Total equity



93,318





97,165





50,374





95,231





50,538











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.02 %



(0.19) %



0.44 %



(0.08) %



0.35 % Return on average equity



0.08





(0.55)





2.07





(0.24)





1.64

Efficiency ratio



108.78





112.34





98.18





110.45





94.44

Average equity to average assets



32.60





33.90





21.17





33.24





21.61

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



58.51





57.98





41.92





58.51





41.92

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



28.43





28.39





21.37





28.43





21.37

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



59.76





59.24





43.18





59.76





43.18

Net interest margin(TE)



2.71





2.59





3.26





2.65





3.25











































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES







































Beginning balance

$ 2,173



$ 2,276



$ 2,962



$ 2,276



$ 3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(189)





(71)





(286)





(260)





(286)

Charge-offs



(38)





(63)





(43)





(101)





(132)

Recoveries



34





31





16





65





45

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(4)





(32)





(27)





(36)





(87)

Ending balance

$ 1,980



$ 2,173



$ 2,649



$ 1,980



$ 2,649











































CREDIT QUALITY







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,246



$ 1,269



$ 754

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



41





-





143

















Total non-performing loans



1,287





1,269





897

















Foreclosed assets



320





320





590

















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,607



$ 1,589



$ 1,487



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.96 %



0.96 %



0.64 %















Total non-performing assets to total

assets



0.57





0.55





0.62





















(1) Data at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only. (2) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

