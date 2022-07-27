Ziploc® Revamps Mealtime With New All-In-One Product Line

New Ziploc® Endurables™ create endless meal prep opportunities with silicone pouches and containers designed to go from freezer to oven1 to table.

RACINE, Wis., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down and busy fall schedules loom closer, consumers crave simpler solutions in their day, especially at mealtime. Ziploc® brand has created an all-in-one kitchen tool that can be used to prep, cook and store. Save time and take your recipe repertoire up a notch – a win-win.

Celebrity chef Brooke Williamson highlights her new favorite recipe at the launch of Ziploc® Endurables™ and showcases the all-in-one kitchen tool that can be used to prep, cook and store. (PRNewswire)

Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone, Ziploc® Endurables™ can be used and reused again and again. The containers and pouches don't crack or break under extreme temperatures, enabling a wide variety of use cases: sous vide, boil, steam, microwave, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, or bake up to 425°F.

With five different sizes, Endurables™ offer a range of convenient meal prep solutions that have the potential to change how consumers cook and embrace the concept that dinnertime looks different for everyone. From sous vide steak for the family to ravioli for one, the reusable pouches and containers offer peak versatility, durability and convenience for all. Leftovers can be seamlessly stored for tomorrow's lunch, checking off one more item on the to-do list. After use, simply place in your dishwasher and run a normal cycle.

Ziploc® has teamed up with Brooke Williamson, restaurateur and Top Chef winner, to provide an easy recipe using Endurables™ as the mealtime hero for busy parents and culinary enthusiasts alike.

"As a working parent, the last thing I want to deal with when I get home from a long day is a sink full of dishes. Cooking should feel rewarding, not an additional life stressor," said Brooke Williamson. "Endurables™ can be used in so many ways but being able to use them in the oven is one of my favorite features. These oven-safe bags allow me to easily meal prep at the beginning of the week by throwing together my go-to meal in the freezer – steamed white fish with olive oil and fresh tomatoes – when I am ready to eat, I can simply just pop the whole bag in the oven and enjoy with minimal cleanup."

Ziploc® Endurables™ are available to purchase in-stores and online today through major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Target and Amazon. For a complete list of store availability as well as more information on new products and recipes, check out Ziploc® Endurables™ Recipes, or visit Ziploc.com.

_______________________ 1 Withstanding heat up to 425°F

ABOUT ZIPLOC

Ziploc® brand bags and containers provide smart, quality solutions that help you maximize your resources, and ultimately get more out of your everyday. From helping keep food fresh, to organizing knickknacks, to protecting bulky items, Ziploc® brand products are the food and home storage solution families trust. The Ziploc® brand offers more than 20 products, available in grocery, mass merchandise and drug stores nationwide, including: Endurables™, Storage bags with Easy Open Tabs, Sandwich and Snack bags with Easy Open Tabs, Containers with One Press Seal, Container To Go Pack, Slider Storage Bags, Freezer bags with Easy Open Tabs, and Slider Freezer Bags.

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility. A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Ziploc Endurables (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ziploc