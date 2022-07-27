Qualys to Lead Four Sessions at Black Hat 2022 and DEF CON 30

Company brings more security and reduces risk through a single unified platform with updates to renowned VMDR and Asset Management Solutions

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, will lead several speaking sessions at Black Hat 2022 and DEF CON 30. At this year's show, Qualys continues its focus of helping organizations streamline and automate their IT, security and compliance programs via its single holistic cloud platform.

Visit us at booth 1320 to meet with Qualys experts. You will also learn how the Qualys Cloud Platform powers a range of solutions, unifying organizations' security playbooks through managing assets and vulnerabilities, automating remediation and taking a context driven approach to detect and respond to malicious attacks. Highlights include:

VMDR 2.0 with TruRisk ™ : Provides the insight security and IT teams need to prioritize vulnerabilities, for remediation, that genuinely reduce risk within their organizations. Stop by the booth to learn how Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) customers were able to reduce risk on average by 23% and in some cases as high as 50%.

CyberSecurity Asset Management 2.0: Experience the new enhancements that allow organizations to continuously monitor their external attack surface, and quickly remediate all from a single platform.

The Qualys Research Team: Two PWNIE Award nominations for cutting-edge research, discovery and responsible disclosure of new and critical vulnerabilities Two PWNIE Award nominations for cutting-edge research, discovery and responsible disclosure of new and critical vulnerabilities PWNKIT and Oh Snap! More Lemmings

Attendees are welcome to join our speaking sessions and booth presentations, including best practice presentations from customer Euronet Worldwide as well as a leading healthcare customer, highlighting how VMDR helps them reduce risk. The full schedule can be viewed here.

Making External Attack Surface Management (EASM) the First Step for Reducing Your Cybersecurity Risk WHO: Mike Orosz, global VP information and product security at Vertiv and Kunal Modasiya, VP, Product Management, Qualys WHAT: As an organization's digital footprint grows rapidly so does its attack surface – with unknown assets often going unnoticed by security teams but being discovered and leveraged by attackers. Siloed external attack surface management (EASM) tools provide a laundry list of assets without any context, requiring security teams to manually analyze assets and conduct a very manual time-consuming process to reduce risk. More information can be found here. WHEN: August 10, 2022 - 10:20 AM PST WHERE: In-Person session at Business Hall Theater A



Rapid Response – Getting Under the Attack Envelope WHO: Mehul Revankar, Vice President, Product Management & Engineering for VMDR, Qualys WHAT: Attendees will learn how to remediate faster and more efficiently by prioritizing vulnerabilities, leveraging rule-based integrations between VM and ITSM tools, automating operational workflows, and using integrated patch management. WHERE: Virtual session - register for free business pass here.



Elevating Vulnerability Management Programs with Business and Security Risk Context WHO: Mehul Revankar, Vice President, Product Management & Engineering for VMDR, Qualys WHAT: This discussion will detail a new integrated approach from Qualys that can help organizations: Discover assets, and then find and prioritize vulnerabilities based on the organization's risk profile and Deliver closed-loop integration from a single platform. WHERE: Virtual session - register for free business pass here.



DEF CON: Tools for Creating and Learning from CTW writeups WHO: Ankur Tyagi, Principal Engineer, Qualys WHAT: Writeups for CTF challenges and machines are a critical learning resource for our community. For the author, it presents an opportunity to document their methodology, tips/tricks, and progress and for the audience, it serves as a reference material. This demo aims to showcase tools developed to help users curate their learning in .yml structured files, find insights and query this knowledge base as and when needed. WHERE: Virtual session - register here.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

