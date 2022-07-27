Pega Named a Leader in Core CRM Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Pega receives top score out of 11 vendors in current offering category

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 report (1). Pega received the top score in the current offering category as well as the highest score possible in 16 of 35 criteria.

In its report, Forrester evaluated the 11 most significant CRM providers. Among the criteria, Pega received the highest possible score in CRM user productivity, CRM user assistance, CRM user guidance, next best action, digital sales, customer success, customer service agent, customer service operations, actionable insights, customer profile, omnichannel engagement, conversational intelligence, process management, certifications, developer tooling and extensibility, and execution roadmap.

"Pegasystems offers exceptional automation and process management within its CRM," the report states. "Pegasystems' vision is one of an 'autonomous' CRM where automation offloads repetitive work and AI assists users, increasing their efficiency and the delivered customer experience. The CRM combines workflow automation, real-time decisioning, and a low-code platform with the goal of achieving this vision. Pegasystems uses real-time customer context and journey data to anticipate their needs and proactively – even preemptively – engage; for example, understanding a customer's intent, guiding users through adaptive workflows, proposing an offer that is most likely to be accepted, and adjusting follow-on steps based on customer feedback. CRM users seamlessly transition interactions from human-assisted to self-service with the aid of chatbots and RPA. The CRM has a complete customer profile that is updated in real time and has consistent business and developer tooling and broad industry compliance."

The Forrester report evaluated Pega's CRM solutions built on Pega Platform™, including Pega Customer Decision Hub™, Pega Customer Service™, and Pega Sales Automation™. Together, our powerful solutions help automate work and increase efficiency on the back end, while enabling users to make better decisions in real time, achieve faster resolution, and optimize every customer interaction on the front end.

This report is the latest in recent analyst firm recognitions of Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Recognitions include being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022 (2), The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 (3) report, and in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (4) report.

"For a CRM strategy to achieve meaningful customer relationships, brands need to take into consideration processes across an entire organization – not just those in the front office," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pega. "To us, this recognition exemplifies how Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation helps our clients to improve customer and employee experiences across the entire scope of the customer journey – from back-end processes to sales and service front-end interactions – while also giving enterprises the tools to offer customers relevant, helpful interactions. We believe this continued recognition exemplifies how Pega is continuing to provide clients with powerful and flexible CRM solutions to work smarter, stay ahead of the competition, and most importantly – keep customers happy."

Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022" by Kate Leggett , July 27, 2022 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022" by Rusty Warner, May 25, 2021 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021" by Rob Koplowitz , December 14, 2021 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center" by Nadine LeBlanc , Jim Davies , Varun Agarwal , June 15, 2021

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture so people can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

