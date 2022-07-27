Pacific Quest Earns CARF Accreditation

HILO, Hawaii, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARF International announced that Pacific Quest has been accredited for a period of three years for its adolescent and young adult programs.

CARF Accreditation includes a rigorous review of every aspect of programing, training, efficacy and safety standards.

Pacific Quest is an integrated behavioral health program that has been providing mental health care for adolescents and young adults on Hawaii Island since 2004.

By pursuing and achieving accreditation, Pacific Quest has demonstrated that it meets international standards for quality of care and is committed to pursuing excellence.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows an organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. Accreditation is an ongoing partnership between CARF and Pacific Quest to maintain excellence of care and best practices.

Pacific Quest's Co-Founder, Suzanne McKinney states, "PQ's accreditation with CARF reinforces and affirms our program integrity and ensures that we continue to provide excellent mental health care for our residents and their families."

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

