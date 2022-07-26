Peakstone Ranked #1 Lower Middle Market Investment Bank by Axial

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Axial named Peakstone the #1 lower middle market U.S. investment bank for the second quarter of 2022. This is the second year that Axial awarded Peakstone a #1 ranking. Axial's league tables take into account numerous factors including the following: reputation, client quality, process effectiveness, access to wide range of potential buyers and investors, and track record of closing deals. Thanks to all of our clients and associates that made this possible.

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Peakstone