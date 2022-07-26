Commvault Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

--- First quarter software and product revenue up 13% year over year; 17% constant currency ---
--- Total recurring revenue up 20% year over year; 25% constant currency ---
--- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) up 12% year over year; 16% constant currency ---
TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter highlights include:
First quarter
GAAP Results:
Revenues
$198.0 million
Income from Operations (EBIT)
$7.4 million
EBIT Margin
3.8 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.08
Non-GAAP Results:
Income from Operations (EBIT)
$40.6 million
EBIT Margin
20.5 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.64
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"We delivered another quarter of solid results, highlighted by double digit constant currency revenue growth," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "We believe customers will continue to prioritize our best in class data protection and management solutions as they embrace the cloud and hybrid IT. We are confident in our strategy."
Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $198.0 million, an increase of 8% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total revenue growth would have been 13%. Total recurring revenue was $170.8 million, an increase of 20% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total recurring revenue growth would have been 25%. Recurring revenue represented a record 86% of total revenue.
Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $594.5 million as of June 30, 2022, up 12% from June 30, 2021. On a year over year constant currency basis, ARR growth would have been 16%.
Software and products revenue was $92.4 million, an increase of 13% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 24% increase in larger deals (deals with greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue). On a year over year constant currency basis, software and products revenue growth would have been 17%.
Larger deal revenue represented 75% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The number of larger deal revenue transactions was 184 deals for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 185 deals for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $379,000, representing a 24% increase from the prior year.
Services revenue in the quarter was $105.5 million, an increase of 4% year over year. Services revenue continues to grow primarily due to the increase in Metallic software-as-a-service revenue.
On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $7.4 million for the first quarter compared to $15.5 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $40.6 million in the quarter compared to $41.0 million in the prior year.
Operating cash flow totaled $22.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $37.2 million in the prior year quarter. Total cash was $258.7 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $267.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Commvault repurchased approximately 310,000 shares of its common stock totaling $18.9 million at an average price of approximately $61.10 per share.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.
All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.
Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards, restructuring costs, the noncash amortization of intangible assets and certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.
Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.
Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.
Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.
Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.
About Commvault
Table I
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Revenues:
Software and products
$ 92,436
$ 82,162
Services
105,545
101,259
Total revenues
197,981
183,421
Cost of revenues:
Software and products
4,900
2,306
Services
28,857
22,969
Total cost of revenues
33,757
25,275
Gross margin
164,224
158,146
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
84,919
76,361
Research and development
40,113
36,135
General and administrative
26,976
26,429
Restructuring
2,132
1,446
Depreciation and amortization
2,635
2,281
Total operating expenses
156,775
142,652
Income from operations
7,449
15,494
Interest income
261
134
Interest expense
(105)
—
Other expense, net
(389)
—
Income before income taxes
7,216
15,628
Income tax expense
3,705
1,731
Net income
$ 3,511
$ 13,897
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.30
Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.29
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
44,743
46,180
Diluted
45,865
48,167
Table II
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 258,713
$ 267,507
Trade accounts receivable, net
181,535
194,238
Other current assets
24,785
22,336
Total current assets
465,033
484,081
Property and equipment, net
104,599
106,513
Operating lease assets
13,136
14,921
Deferred commissions cost
52,767
52,974
Intangible assets, net
3,229
3,542
Goodwill
127,780
127,780
Other assets
26,179
26,269
Total assets
$ 792,723
$ 816,080
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 884
$ 432
Accrued liabilities
86,397
121,837
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,113
4,778
Deferred revenue
264,527
267,017
Total current liabilities
355,921
394,064
Deferred revenue, less current portion
151,950
150,180
Deferred tax liabilities, net
799
808
Long-term operating lease liabilities
9,801
11,270
Other liabilities
3,768
3,929
Total stockholders' equity
270,484
255,829
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 792,723
$ 816,080
Table III
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 3,511
$ 13,897
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,977
2,593
Noncash stock-based compensation
31,095
21,811
Noncash change in fair value of equity securities
389
—
Amortization of deferred commissions cost
5,314
4,166
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
9,389
34,054
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(283)
(153)
Other current assets and Other assets
(2,710)
(7,594)
Deferred commissions cost
(6,652)
(5,941)
Accounts payable
482
(241)
Accrued liabilities
(31,366)
(26,067)
Deferred revenue
10,258
669
Other liabilities
29
17
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,433
37,211
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(867)
(1,442)
Purchase of equity securities
(1,015)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,882)
(1,442)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(18,923)
(90,048)
Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans
687
15,435
Payment of debt issuance costs
(63)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,299)
(74,613)
Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash
(11,046)
756
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,794)
(38,088)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
267,507
397,237
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 258,713
$ 359,149
Table IV
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
GAAP income from operations
$ 7,449
$ 15,494
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
29,808
21,689
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
910
963
Restructuring (3)
2,132
1,446
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
314
—
Hedvig deferred payments (5)
—
1,406
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 40,613
$ 40,998
GAAP net income
$ 3,511
$ 13,897
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
29,808
21,689
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
910
963
Restructuring (3)
2,132
1,446
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
314
—
Hedvig deferred payments (5)
—
1,406
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (6)
(7,198)
(9,375)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 29,477
$ 30,026
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
45,865
48,167
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.64
$ 0.62
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Subscription software and products revenue
$ 74,638
$ 49,518
Perpetual software and products revenue
17,798
32,644
Total software and products revenue
$ 92,436
$ 82,162
Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue
81 %
60 %
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Subscription software and products revenue
$ 74,638
$ 49,518
Recurring support and services revenue
96,182
92,650
Total recurring revenue
$ 170,820
$ 142,168
Percentage of total revenues
86 %
78 %
Perpetual software and products revenue
$ 17,798
$ 32,644
Non-recurring services revenue
9,363
8,609
Total non-recurring revenue
$ 27,161
$ 41,253
Percentage of total revenues
14 %
22 %
Total Revenue (7)
$ 197,981
$ 183,421
Measures at period ending
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022 (9)
Annualized Recurring Revenue (8)
$ 532,849
$ 583,254
$ 594,485
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Americas
International (10)
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$ 59,680
$ 32,756
$ 92,436
Customer Support Revenue
48,031
33,286
81,317
Other Services Revenue
14,898
9,330
24,228
Total Revenue
$ 122,609
$ 75,372
$ 197,981
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Americas
International (10)
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$ 51,787
$ 30,375
$ 82,162
Customer Support Revenue
51,874
37,095
88,969
Other Services Revenue
7,310
4,980
12,290
Total Revenue
$ 110,971
$ 72,450
$ 183,421
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Sequential
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation
GAAP software and products revenue
$ 92,436
$ 92,436
Adjustment for currency impact
1,577
3,860
Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (11)
$ 94,013
$ 96,296
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Sequential
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation
GAAP services revenue
$ 105,545
$ 105,545
Adjustment for currency impact
2,123
4,851
Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (11)
$ 107,668
$ 110,396
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Sequential
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation
GAAP total revenues
$ 197,981
$ 197,981
Adjustment for currency impact
3,700
8,711
Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (11)
$ 201,681
$ 206,692
Footnotes - Adjustments
(1)
Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cost of services revenue
$ 1,243
$ 1,185
Sales and marketing
11,393
7,308
Research and development
9,241
7,185
General and administrative
7,931
6,011
Stock-based compensation expense
$ 29,808
$ 21,689
The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in
(2)
Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock
(3)
In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as
(4)
Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.
(5)
In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders received cash payments for the 30 months following the
(6)
The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.
(7)
This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:
Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-
Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of
Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues
Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation
Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the
Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As
(8)
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting
ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined
(9)
The change in foreign exchange rates from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022 reduced ARR by approximately $15 million. The foreign
(10)
Beginning in fiscal 2023, Commvault combined the management of its EMEA and APJ field organizations into one International region
(11)
Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying
