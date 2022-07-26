AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.79 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
1.13 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.69 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.66 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.55 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.51 %
9) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30
0.50 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35
0.50 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
6.81 %
Energy
6.30 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
5.73 %
Basic
3.47 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.19 %
Services
3.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.01 %
Technology
2.85 %
Capital Goods
2.76 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.72 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.42 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.33 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.71 %
Transportation - Services
0.59 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.40 %
Other Industrial
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
46.50 %
Credit Default Swaps
24.02 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.01 %
Finance
1.50 %
REITs
1.22 %
Brokerage
0.68 %
Insurance
0.67 %
Other Finance
0.53 %
SUBTOTAL
6.61 %
Utility
Electric
1.15 %
Other Utility
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
1.34 %
SUBTOTAL
78.47 %
Interest Rate Futures
16.07 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.96 %
Insurance
1.53 %
Finance
0.69 %
REITs
0.29 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.61 %
Industrial
Energy
0.82 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.76 %
Basic
0.74 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.49 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.48 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.42 %
Technology
0.36 %
Communications - Media
0.33 %
Capital Goods
0.26 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.12 %
Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.19 %
Utility
Electric
0.08 %
SUBTOTAL
0.08 %
SUBTOTAL
10.88 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.95 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.23 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
6.20 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.93 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.46 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.41 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.38 %
SUBTOTAL
6.18 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.20 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.74 %
Energy
0.73 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.66 %
Capital Goods
0.43 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.31 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.07 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.46 %
Utility
Electric
0.55 %
SUBTOTAL
0.55 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.18 %
Banking
0.06 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.31 %
SUBTOTAL
5.32 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.86 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.80 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.70 %
Capital Goods
0.56 %
Energy
0.48 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.36 %
Other Industrial
0.33 %
Communications - Media
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.15 %
Services
0.11 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
4.72 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.28 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.31 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
5.22 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
4.64 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.27 %
SUBTOTAL
4.91 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.63 %
SUBTOTAL
4.63 %
Global Governments
3.62 %
Total Return Swaps
1.48 %
Common Stocks
1.47 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.91 %
SUBTOTAL
0.91 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.50 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.23 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.09 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
0.15 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
0.06 %
Warrants
0.06 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Put Options Written
-0.08 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.79 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
5.26 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.54 %
SUBTOTAL
5.80 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-16.23 %
Swap Offsets
-34.25 %
SUBTOTAL
-50.48 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
72.43 %
United Kingdom
3.45 %
Canada
1.99 %
France
1.73 %
Luxembourg
1.61 %
Brazil
1.56 %
Mexico
1.18 %
Germany
1.01 %
Spain
0.98 %
Nigeria
0.75 %
Italy
0.70 %
Bahrain
0.67 %
Dominican Republic
0.66 %
India
0.65 %
Switzerland
0.62 %
Australia
0.59 %
Colombia
0.54 %
Israel
0.48 %
Finland
0.44 %
Netherlands
0.43 %
China
0.41 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.41 %
Sweden
0.41 %
Oman
0.40 %
Macau
0.38 %
Argentina
0.36 %
Hong Kong
0.35 %
Peru
0.32 %
Angola
0.31 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.31 %
Indonesia
0.28 %
Ghana
0.27 %
Egypt
0.25 %
Jamaica
0.25 %
Senegal
0.25 %
Gabon
0.21 %
Ukraine
0.20 %
South Africa
0.18 %
Ireland
0.17 %
Ecuador
0.16 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
El Salvador
0.13 %
Japan
0.13 %
Turkey
0.12 %
Venezuela
0.08 %
Guatemala
0.07 %
Chile
0.05 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Morocco
0.03 %
Belgium
0.02 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Norway
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.54 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
99.99 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Euro
0.03 %
Norwegian Krone
0.03 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Indian Rupee
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
Singapore Dollar
0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Chilean Peso
-0.01 %
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.04 %
Colombian Peso
-0.13 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
7.64 %
AA
0.56 %
A
1.10 %
BBB
13.45 %
BB
38.86 %
B
22.63 %
CCC
8.72 %
CC
0.17 %
C
0.11 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
4.90 %
Short Term Investments
0.54 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.79 %
N/A
3.10 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.07 %
1 To 5 Years
39.93 %
5 To 10 Years
45.61 %
10 To 20 Years
4.59 %
20 To 30 Years
3.22 %
More than 30 Years
2.05 %
Other
1.53 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.42 %
Average Bond Price:
87.06
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
34.03 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
34.03 %
Average Maturity:
6.83 Years
Effective Duration:
4.86 Years
Total Net Assets:
$903.72 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.48
Total Number of Holdings:
1,631
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
