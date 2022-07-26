Advisor Group Launches Wellness Program Prioritizing Employee Physical, Mental and Financial Health

Expanded benefit program partners include virtual behavioral healthcare company Talkspace and healthcare firm Aetna

Participation extends to all of the nearly 2,300 Advisor Group employees and families

PHOENIX, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the launch of a comprehensive wellness program to provide physical, mental and financial health support to its employees and their families. The new program features partnerships with leading virtual behavior healthcare company, Talkspace and healthcare firm Aetna.

All of the nearly 2,300 employees from Advisor Group's network of firms — FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services — are eligible for the new wellness program.

Advisor Group's President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Price said, "The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on all our mental and physical health, and recent market volatility and economic uncertainty has only exacerbated this toll. Experts designed this program to enable our employees to address all aspects of healthy life so that they are best positioned to continue delivering outstanding service to our network of financial professionals."

Highlights of the new programs include:

Mental health support provided by Talkspace , a New York -based online and mobile therapy company that matches individuals with licensed therapists.

Attain by Aetna , a mobile app that rewards participants for staying active and healthy.

Advisor Group Athlete Program reimburses participants for fitness event entrance fees and provides other incentives.

Jeffrey Green, Senior Vice President, Total Rewards & Systems, said, "Advisor Group's wellness program is tailored to provide innovative offerings to help our employees to be their best selves, at work and beyond. Working closely with Talkspace, we have created an easy-to-use and confidential way for our employees to address often overlooked aspects of their health that, if addressed, can enhance the lives of our employees, their families and communities. The entire program integrates best practices from health and wellness leaders across the country, and we are proud to provide our employees with these choices that will enhance their physical, mental and financial health."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 9,700 financial professionals and overseeing approximately $515 billion in client assets*. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

*Based on end of year 2021 data

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

Media contacts

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

