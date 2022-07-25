Atlanta Clergy Returns from Washington, D.C. Following Conversations on the Proposed Menthol Ban

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, several Atlanta faith leaders and community figures, under the banner of Clergy With A Candle, traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with Georgia's federal lawmakers and outline issues with the White House's proposed ban on menthol-flavored tobacco products. As the result of these conversations, we are confident our leaders understand this idea's potential to put Americans of color in the crosshairs of the criminal justice system.

While in the nation's capital, Clergy With A Candle met with the offices of Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. David Scott, Rep. Hank Johnson, Rep. Sanford Bishop, Rep. Lucy McBath, and Rep. Nikema Williams. During these meetings, we outlined the menthol ban's potential to create unfortunate police-community interactions and a teeming underground market – both of which will lead to discrimination against underserved communities. In every meeting, we stressed the importance of creating a committee to study the impact of the looming prohibition on minority communities, or where it will do the most harm.

Furthermore, we agree with Representative Yvette Clarke of New York, who recently implored the FDA to "heed the spirit and letter of…Executive Orders issues by President Biden by requesting that an independent third party…conduct an assessment of the social justice implications a ban on menthol cigarettes would have on Black and brown communities prior to taking any further action on this matter."

If the White House follows through on its proposal, in violation of its own first-day executive order, it will be more important than ever to prioritize Tobacco Harm Reduction strategies. These will substantively improve public health without sacrificing our community's safety.

Following meetings with several legislators, Clergy With A Candle will continue to oppose the prohibition of menthol cigarettes and pass along community concerns to the nation's policymakers. We are confident that our elected officials will connect the dots between this proposal and the thousands of documented instances of police brutality across the country, coming to realize its flaws and potential to devastate Black and Brown lives.

Clergy With A Candle is a group of Atlanta-based Black faith leaders united in their concern for their congregations, communities, and the well-being of Black lives across the country amidst continued efforts to discriminate against them and ignore genuine issues.

