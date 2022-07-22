True Classic Launches First-Ever Activewear Line

Premium performance collection brings high-quality, durable classics to activewear at an affordable price

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic , the leading direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, today announced the launch of Active, its premium performance collection designed for any and all activities. Active is inspired by the brand's best-selling cuts and reinvented with the highest class of technology and materials.

The inaugural collection offers a variety of reimagined essentials including crew t-shirts, polo t-shirts, performance shorts, comfort shorts and joggers. Each piece is intentionally designed to be sweat-proof, moisture-wicking and ultra-soft, with hypermobility and movement in mind. Solid and heather colors are the hallmark of the brand and all items are available in sizes S to 2XL. All individual items within the collection are priced between $26.99 and $59.99.

The line will continue to grow in 2022 as the brand continues to invest in performance apparel. Customers can expect performance long-sleeve styles and hoodies coming soon, along with additional sizes and colors.

"Active was created with the modern man in mind," said Ryan Bartlett, True Classic's co-founder and CEO. "The expansion into active is a natural progression of our business and allows us the opportunity to create elevated performance gear at an affordable price, with the same great true classic fit."

Starting today, customers around the world can purchase True Classic's Active collection at the company's new website, www.trueclassic.com .

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, with headquarters in Los Angeles, True Classic is a direct-to-consumer premium menswear company reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft, fitted tees, crews, v-necks, and long-sleeves that are intentionally designed to fit all men's body types. True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com.

