Experts across the ideological spectrum to focus on challenges facing working families

Convergence identifies childcare obstacles, financial instability and inadequate public policy as potential areas for nonpartisan collaboration and problem-solving.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new framing paper, Convergence Center for Policy Resolution outlined the focus for its Supports for Working Families project, a multi-staged convening of experts that will identify areas for nonpartisan collaboration to address some of the most intractable problems facing American families today. The project, which is funded in part by The Packard Foundation, will explore challenges around childcare, financial instability, and public policy.

"In the wake of the pandemic, the challenges facing working families are more urgent than ever," said Convergence CEO David Eisner. "Our collective success demands cooperative solutions to promote economic mobility and opportunity for the long term."

The focus areas outlined in this first stage of Convergence's Supports for Working Families project were identified through a months-long assessment, including more than 60 interviews with leading stakeholders on family issues across a wide diversity of political, ideological, sectoral and other experiences and perspectives. Interviewees included parent advocates, childcare providers, Congressional staff, academics, employers, faith-based groups, racial justice organizations, and more.

In addition to focusing on the challenges identified, participants in the project will consider the efficacy of potential solutions including a monthly child allowance, universal parental leave, workplace policies to create more flexibility and predictability, and increased access to affordable, high-quality childcare for low- and moderate-income families.

"Challenges like these can only be overcome in a sustainable way when we all talk to one another," said Abby McClosky, Director of the Convergence Supports for Working Families project. "Our goal in convening such a diverse set of voices from all sides of the debate to discuss how we can best serve working families is to find areas of agreement and to ultimately share the responsibility of delivering impactful solutions to communities. Convergence is optimistic that this process will lead us to lasting change for families that are in dire need of our support."

Convergence Center for Policy Resolution is a longtime leader in the fields of bridge-building and problem-solving across differences. It serves as a neutral third-party convenor to provide a confidential and collaborative space for leaders through its flagship Dialogue process, which is informed by social science. The methodology includes three phases: assessment, dialogue, and implementation. Past projects have yielded measurable impact on public policy and practice.

Convergence is a national non-profit that builds trust and bridges divides to solve critical issues and strengthen our democracy. Convergence Dialogues convene individuals and organizations with divergent views to understand each other, find common ground, develop consensus solutions, and build unusual alliances to see those solutions enacted. Dialogues usually address critical national issues in impact focus areas, including economic opportunity, health and wellness, and democracy and society. Learn more at: https://convergencepolicy.org.

