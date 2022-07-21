ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income was $176 million, or $1.60 per share, on revenues of $1.863 billion. Net income for the prior year's second quarter was $149 million, or $1.33 per share, on revenues of $1.581 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $344 million, or $3.12 per share, on revenues of $3.678 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $260 million, or $2.32 per share, on revenues of $2.979 billion.

"We are pleased to once again report very strong results, which continue to reflect a robust global labor market and demand environment," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Talent solutions led the way with permanent placement and contract talent solutions growing 39 percent and 19 percent, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Core Protiviti solutions also remained strong. Return on invested capital for the Company was 48 percent in the second quarter.

"We are proud to have been recently ranked number one by Forbes on three prestigious lists — America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms. This is the first time any company has placed first in all three categories. This is a credit to all of our employees and their incredible drive to deliver outstanding service to our clients and candidates," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement talent solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED:



Summary of Operations















Supplemental Financial Information















Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,862,827

$ 1,580,581

$ 3,677,661

$ 2,978,961 Costs of services 1,047,280

915,709

2,090,268

1,752,378















Gross margin 815,547

664,872

1,587,393

1,226,583















Selling, general and administrative expenses 509,394

488,093

1,023,588

911,155 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) 65,622

(27,810)

95,623

(39,797) Amortization of intangible assets 416

576

833

1,152 Interest (income) expense, net (718)

151

(884)

105















Income before income taxes 240,833

203,862

468,233

353,968 Provision for income taxes 65,012

54,649

124,173

94,157















Net income $ 175,821

$ 149,213

$ 344,060

$ 259,811















Diluted net income per share $ 1.60

$ 1.33

$ 3.12

$ 2.32















Shares:













Basic 108,833

110,861

109,025

111,141 Diluted 109,696

111,889

110,143

112,191

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 22,907

$ 27,715 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 19,540

$ 16,236 Capital expenditures

$ 35,275

$ 16,114 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,386

1,514





June 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 590,909

$ 542,805 Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,091,598

$ 907,947 Total assets

$ 2,933,835

$ 2,741,368 Total current liabilities

$ 1,266,873

$ 1,196,312 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,467,668

$ 1,259,250

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously Office Team, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 SERVICE REVENUES:





































Finance and accounting $ 701,762

$ 496,573

$ 506,515

$ 552,116

$ 600,387

$ 663,892

$ 732,365

$ 768,204

$ 801,690

$ 810,910 Administrative and customer support 239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

295,872

284,906

274,141 Technology 196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

213,414

213,327

218,190 Elimination of intersegment revenues (46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

(161,004)

(144,200)

(137,548) Total contract talent solutions 1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

1,116,486

1,155,723

1,165,693 Permanent placement talent solutions 120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

158,133

186,782

200,096 Protiviti 294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

495,298

472,329

497,038 Total service revenues $ 1,506,691

$ 1,108,326

$ 1,189,897

$ 1,304,086

$ 1,398,380

$ 1,580,581

$ 1,712,566

$ 1,769,917

$ 1,814,834

$ 1,862,827









































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest (income) expense, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's functional specializations and segments on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

In order to calculate constant currency revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. Management then calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates same billing day revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based upon the per billing day amounts. The term "as adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Relationships

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Finance and accounting $ 810,910

$ —

$ 810,910

$ 663,892

$ —

$ 663,892

43.5 %

41.9 %

43.5 %

41.9 % Administrative and customer support 274,141

—

274,141

263,192

—

263,192

14.7 %

16.7 %

14.7 %

16.7 % Technology 218,190

—

218,190

194,233

—

194,233

11.7 %

12.3 %

11.7 %

12.3 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (137,548)

—

(137,548)

(143,036)

—

(143,036)

(7.3 %)

(9.0 %)

(7.3 %)

(9.0 %) Total contract talent solutions 1,165,693

—

1,165,693

978,281

—

978,281

62.6 %

61.9 %

62.6 %

61.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 200,096

—

200,096

143,640

—

143,640

10.7 %

9.1 %

10.7 %

9.1 % Protiviti 497,038

—

497,038

458,660

—

458,660

26.7 %

29.0 %

26.7 %

29.0 % Total $ 1,862,827

$ —

$ 1,862,827

$ 1,580,581

$ —

$ 1,580,581

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Contract talent solutions $ 464,853

$ —

$ 464,853

$ 388,070

$ —

$ 388,070

39.9 %

39.7 %

39.9 %

39.7 % Permanent placement talent solutions 199,664

—

199,664

143,454

—

143,454

99.8 %

99.9 %

99.8 %

99.9 % Protiviti 151,030

(11,413)

139,617

133,348

4,153

137,501

30.4 %

29.1 %

28.1 %

30.0 % Total $ 815,547

$ (11,413)

$ 804,134

$ 664,872

$ 4,153

$ 669,025

43.8 %

42.1 %

43.2 %

42.3 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Contract talent solutions $ 284,090

$ 47,196

$ 331,286

$ 315,114

$ (21,054)

$ 294,060

24.4 %

32.2 %

28.4 %

30.1 % Permanent placement talent solutions 155,900

7,013

162,913

115,458

(2,603)

112,855

77.9 %

80.4 %

81.4 %

78.6 % Protiviti 69,404

—

69,404

57,521

—

57,521

14.0 %

12.5 %

14.0 %

12.5 % Total $ 509,394

$ 54,209

$ 563,603

$ 488,093

$ (23,657)

$ 464,436

27.3 %

30.9 %

30.3 %

29.4 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Contract talent solutions $ 180,763

$ (47,196)

$ 133,567

$ 72,956

$ 21,054

$ 94,010

15.5 %

7.5 %

11.5 %

9.6 % Permanent placement talent solutions 43,764

(7,013)

36,751

27,996

2,603

30,599

21.9 %

19.5 %

18.4 %

21.3 % Protiviti 81,626

(11,413)

70,213

75,827

4,153

79,980

16.4 %

16.5 %

14.1 %

17.4 % Total $ 306,153

$ (65,622)

$ 240,531

$ 176,779

$ 27,810

$ 204,589

16.4 %

11.2 %

12.9 %

12.9 % (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts 65,622

(65,622)

—

(27,810)

27,810

—

3.5 %

(1.7 %)

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 416

—

416

576

—

576

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest (income) expense, net (718)

—

(718)

151

—

151

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income before income taxes $ 240,833

$ —

$ 240,833

$ 203,862

$ —

$ 203,862

12.9 %

12.9 %

12.9 %

12.9 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Finance and accounting $ 1,612,600

$ —

$ 1,612,600

$ 1,264,326

$ —

$ 1,264,326

43.9 %

42.5 %

43.9 %

42.5 % Administrative and customer support 559,047

—

559,047

483,665

—

483,665

15.2 %

16.2 %

15.2 %

16.2 % Technology 431,517

—

431,517

366,406

—

366,406

11.7 %

12.3 %

11.7 %

12.3 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (281,748)

—

(281,748)

(246,840)

—

(246,840)

(7.7 %)

(8.3 %)

(7.7 %)

(8.3 %) Total contract talent solutions 2,321,416

—

2,321,416

1,867,557

—

1,867,557

63.1 %

62.7 %

63.1 %

62.7 % Permanent placement talent solutions 386,878

—

386,878

255,344

—

255,344

10.5 %

8.6 %

10.5 %

8.6 % Protiviti 969,367

—

969,367

856,060

—

856,060

26.4 %

28.7 %

26.4 %

28.7 % Total $ 3,677,661

$ —

$ 3,677,661

$ 2,978,961

$ —

$ 2,978,961

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Contract talent solutions $ 926,714

$ —

$ 926,714

$ 733,003

$ —

$ 733,003

39.9 %

39.2 %

39.9 %

39.2 % Permanent placement talent solutions 386,113

—

386,113

254,951

—

254,951

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 274,566

(15,259)

259,307

238,629

5,842

244,471

28.3 %

27.9 %

26.8 %

28.6 % Total $ 1,587,393

$ (15,259)

$ 1,572,134

$ 1,226,583

$ 5,842

$ 1,232,425

43.2 %

41.2 %

42.7 %

41.4 %







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Contract talent solutions $ 589,424

$ 70,477

$ 659,901

$ 593,627

$ (30,312)

$ 563,315

25.4 %

31.8 %

28.4 %

30.2 % Permanent placement talent solutions 302,147

9,887

312,034

210,360

(3,643)

206,717

78.1 %

82.4 %

80.7 %

81.0 % Protiviti 132,017

—

132,017

107,168

—

107,168

13.6 %

12.5 %

13.6 %

12.5 % Total $ 1,023,588

$ 80,364

$ 1,103,952

$ 911,155

$ (33,955)

$ 877,200

27.8 %

30.6 %

30.0 %

29.4 %







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Contract talent solutions $ 337,290

$ (70,477)

$ 266,813

$ 139,376

$ 30,312

$ 169,688

14.5 %

7.5 %

11.5 %

9.1 % Permanent placement talent solutions 83,966

(9,887)

74,079

44,591

3,643

48,234

21.7 %

17.5 %

19.1 %

18.9 % Protiviti 142,549

(15,259)

127,290

131,461

5,842

137,303

14.7 %

15.4 %

13.1 %

16.0 % Total $ 563,805

$ (95,623)

$ 468,182

$ 315,428

$ 39,797

$ 355,225

15.3 %

10.6 %

12.7 %

11.9 % (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts 95,623

(95,623)

—

(39,797)

39,797

—

2.6 %

(1.3 %)

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 833

—

833

1,152

—

1,152

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Interest (income) expense, net (884)

—

(884)

105

—

105

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 % Income before income taxes $ 468,233

$ —

$ 468,233

$ 353,968

$ —

$ 353,968

12.7 %

11.9 %

12.7 %

11.9 %



(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Income before income taxes

$ 240,833

$ 203,862

$ 468,233

$ 353,968 Interest (income) expense, net

(718)

151

(884)

105 Amortization of intangible assets

416

576

833

1,152 Combined segment income

$ 240,531

$ 204,589

$ 468,182

$ 355,225

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2021

2022

2021

2022



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Finance and accounting

-14.4

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1

-14.5

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4 Administrative and customer support

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3 Technology

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9 Total contract talent solutions

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3 Permanent placement talent solutions

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6 Total talent solutions

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0 Protiviti

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8 Total

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3 Total talent solutions

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2 Protiviti

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3 Total

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6 Permanent placement talent solutions

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0 Total talent solutions

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3 Protiviti

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6 Total

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4



(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-14.4

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.4

-0.3

0.3

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-0.8

-2.3

-0.8

0.4

1.3

2.3 As Adjusted

-14.5

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4 Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.7

-3.6

-0.6

0.7

1.5

2.1 As Adjusted

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3 Technology























As Reported

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.1

-2.0

-0.6

0.3

0.9

1.6 As Adjusted

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8 Billing Days Impact

2.7

0.0

-0.4

0.1

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

0.2

-3.6

-0.5

0.7

1.4

1.9 As Adjusted

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9 Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2 Billing Days Impact

1.0

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.3

-2.7

-0.8

0.5

1.2

2.1 As Adjusted

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3 Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.9

-5.3

-1.5

0.7

1.9

3.3 As Adjusted

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6 Total talent solutions























As Reported

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.2

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.4

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3 As Adjusted

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0 Protiviti























As Reported

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.0

-0.3

0.2

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-2.0

-2.8

-0.7

0.5

1.3

2.4 As Adjusted

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8 Total























As Reported

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

-1.5

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3 As Adjusted

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7 Billing Days Impact

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3 Billing Days Impact

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2 Billing Days Impact

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.2

—

0.2

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3

























Total























As Reported

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0 Billing Days Impact

1.4

-0.8

-0.5

0.1

-0.4

0.2 Currency Impact

-6.1

-12.7

-3.4

2.2

5.4

9.4 As Adjusted

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0 Billing Days Impact

1.7

-1.1

-0.6

0.1

-0.5

0.2 Currency Impact

-6.6

-16.2

-4.6

2.0

5.8

10.8 As Adjusted

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5 Billing Days Impact

1.5

-0.8

-0.5

0.2

-0.4

0.1 Currency Impact

-6.2

-13.1

-3.5

2.2

5.4

9.7 As Adjusted

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6 Billing Days Impact

2.1

-0.8

-0.7

0.1

-0.5

0.2 Currency Impact

-9.8

-13.3

-3.8

2.8

6.6

11.8 As Adjusted

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6

























Total























As Reported

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0 Billing Days Impact

1.6

-0.9

-0.6

0.1

-0.4

0.2 Currency Impact

-6.8

-13.2

-3.6

2.3

5.7

10.2 As Adjusted

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4

