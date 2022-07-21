Dominion DMS Announces New Chief Technology Officer

NORFOLK, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces Mike Bozeman as its new Chief Technology Officer with over 25 years of IT experience in software companies.

Mike worked for Dominion Enterprises for more than a decade in another division and was most recently Vice President at CoStar Group. An Army veteran, Mike was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

"Mike's vast knowledge and experience are a welcome addition to the Dominion DMS team. Mike's leadership will be critical as Dominion DMS continues to quickly grow its VUE DMS market share of franchised automotive dealerships in the United States," said Sharon Kitzman, Dominion DMS President.

Mike has three daughters and lives in Virginia Beach with his wife of 22 years, Jenn. He loves to golf when he's not improving business technology.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer.

To learn more about VUE and future integrations, visit VUEDMS.com .

About VUE DMS:



VUE DMS, a new cloud-native dealer management system solution, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at VUEDMS.com .

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital security, flexibility, and efficiency (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence, and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn, and YouTube , and follow us on Twitter .

