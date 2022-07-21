CORE is Partnering with Specialist Direct to Improve Organ Recovery Rates and Save Lives

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is utilizing Specialist Direct's (SDI) Telepathology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) solution to allocate organs faster and reduce organ discard. The SDI Cloud platform from Specialist Direct improves the speed and accuracy of liver and kidney biopsy interpretations through advanced imaging, which facilitates real-time pathology interpretations by SDI Board-Certified pathologists and subspecialists. Critical information is shared in real-time with transplant surgeons and other OPOs to improve the timeliness of the organ allocation process and to reduce organ discard.

"Specialist Direct's innovative, best-in-class technology enables us to execute on our mission to Save and Heal lives. Their market leading solutions include 24/7/365 access to top pathologists with transplant experience who provide consistent and accurate biopsy interpretations so we can optimize the organ recovery process," said Kurt Shutterly, Chief Operating Officer at CORE.

"We have had the honor of partnering with CORE, a former Baldrige Award winner and industry leader with a proven track record of sustained performance excellence. We're very proud that CORE has integrated our Telepathology for OPOs solution within their business processes in order to recover more organ and to save lives," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct's OPO solutions have been proven to reduce organ discard and increase the number of successful lifesaving organ transplantations. Through SDI Cloud, critical diagnostic information is instantly shared with internal OPO staff, partner OPOs, and transplant surgeons in order to maximize favorable outcomes for transplant recipients. Specialist Direct's service is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year so organ utilization is maximized.

ABOUT CORE



The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is one of 57 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than five million people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within our service region, and works tirelessly to create a culture of donation within the hospitals and communities we serve. CORE's mission is to Save and Heal lives through donation, ultimately ending the deaths of those on the transplant waiting list, while maintaining integrity for the donation process, dignity for the donors, and compassion for their families. CORE is a winner of the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a presidential award that recognizes nonprofits for their innovation and excellence. For more information, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT



Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company is the market leader in delivering diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals, which facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, teleradiology and telepulmonology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

