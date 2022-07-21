AIkido Pharma, Inc. Hires Carlos Aldavero to Lead Financial Services Subsidiary

Morgan Stanley Executive Joins Dominari Financial, Inc. on July 22, 2022

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company"), announced the hiring of Carlos Aldavero as President of Dominari Financial, the recently formed financial services subsidiary of AIkido. Mr. Aldavero joins Dominari from Morgan Stanley where he was Associate Complex Manager overseeing one of the largest and most profitable business units at the venerable Wall St. firm.

In this newly created role, Mr. Aldavero will be responsible for identifying strategic assets in the fintech and financial services sector for acquisition and investment while creating an organizational structure that leverages the inherent synergies of an accretive business model. He will report to Mr. Hayes.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Carlos' extensive financial services experience and deep skill set take this key role in our organization," said Hayes. "We are confident that he will provide the forward-thinking leadership that will help build our recently formed financial services division into a significant contributor to AIkido's bottom line and help us increase the overall value of our company. Carlos will also work closely with me to identify additional key hires and build a world-class management team for the financial services division."

Mr. Aldavero is a widely respected and sought-after executive who has held management positions at some of the leading financial institutions in a long-distinguished career including, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., Copernicus Institutional Advisors LLC, and Deutsche Bank, among others. "I want to thank Anthony and the board of directors of AIkido for this tremendous opportunity to be part of an organization that embraces innovation and for the chance to build a dynamic financial services organization that will be at forefront of emerging trends in the industry," said Aldavero. His first day is expected to be July 22, 2022.

Dominari Financial, Inc. was formed by AIkido to make strategic investments and acquisitions of revenue generating assets in wealth management, investment banking, alternative investments, and asset management. Dominari is key to AIkido's long-range goal of diversifying beyond biotechnology in order to reduce volatility and mitigate risk while increasing revenue and return-on-investment for shareholders. Dominari is based in New York.

Dominari Financial, Inc. Mission Statement:

Dominari is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services holding company that creates wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that will generate a high rate of return for investors.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

