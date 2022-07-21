Actifai and CSG Partner to Revolutionize Customer Acquisition with AI-Powered Offer Recommendation Solution for Cable and Telecommunications Service Providers

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Making real-time, artificial intelligence-informed product recommendations to potential customers at the point of sale just got easier. A new partnership between Actifai and CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) brings Actifai's industry-leading offer optimization and recommendation software to every customer interaction across the sales and care experience.

CSG and Actifai logos side-by-side in partnership announcement. (PRNewswire)

CSG, a global leader in customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions, is integrating Actifai's software-as-a-service into the CSG Advanced Convergent Platform (ACP) . ACP customers and their care agents can seamlessly deploy Actifai's artificial intelligence software to generate higher average revenue per user (ARPU), drive increased sales conversions, and improve the customer sales and support experience. Existing Actifai customers have seen results that deliver up to a 14% increase in ARPU and 5% or higher sales conversion rates. Integrating Actifai directly into ACP allows CSG customers to quickly configure, test, and deploy the solution.

Actifai's platform reduces the burden consumers face as they navigate a complex selection of package and product options. By incorporating external demographic, competitive, and behavioral information to learn about a consumer's unique circumstances, Actifai is able to generate the single best offer for that individual in real time. Actifai's AI and machine learning models support this recommendation with dynamically-generated selling points to help the consumer understand why this offer fits their needs and help the agent close the sale. This automated process maximizes ARPU, customer satisfaction, and the likelihood of acceptance.

Actifai is embedding its UI and AI tools within the CSG agent care experience for inbound sales and customer care to create a seamless end-to-end workflow from offer recommendation to order entry. CSG will further enable its customers to extend Actifai's capabilities to their ecommerce channels with optimized offer recommendations that simplify the web-based buying experience.

"In a highly competitive market, our customers need truly innovative solutions to establish, protect, and grow their subscriber relationships," said Jim Daley, SVP, Broadband, Cable and Satellite, CSG. "By leveraging Actifai, CSG's solutions help operators offer their employees and customers an impactful and useful tool. The use of real-time external data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is empowering CSG customers to further personalize every consumer experience and maximize the value of each interaction."

"CSG's industry-leading solutions for the cable and telecommunications market made them an ideal partner to bring Actifai's solutions to new customers. Now, CSG customers can effortlessly drive ARPU and conversion increases using Actifai's proven AI," said Jeff Vogt, EVP and GM – Cable, Media, and Telecommunications, Actifai.

ABOUT ACTIFAI

Actifai is a software-as-a-service provider to customer-facing organizations including cable, media, and telecommunications operators. Actifai's customer engagement platform reduces the complexity of choice for sales agents and consumers, eliminating information barriers to maximize the value of customer interaction. With tailored, AI-powered recommendations, operators can customize consumer interactions and optimize outcomes in real-time across their live and digital sales channels. For more information, please visit www.actifai.com .

