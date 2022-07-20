KIKI RICE AND COLIN SAHLMAN NAMED GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

JJ Watt Presents Most Prestigious Award in High School Sports to Nation's Top Athletes

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight at the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year awards, Kiki Rice was named the 2022 Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year and Colin Sahlman was named the 2022 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year. Sahlman is the first-ever boys cross country athlete to win the award and Rice is further solidifying her multi-sport dominance, having won both the Gatorade Washington D.C. Girls Soccer and Basketball Player of the Year award twice in her high school career.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California; 2022 Gatorade Male and Female Athlete of the Year award winners Kiki Rice of Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) and Colin Sahlman of Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, Calif.) pose with pro athletes at the 2022 Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards. Pictured from left to right: (top row) [Nick Singleton, Ashlyn Harris, JJ Watt, Gradey Dick, Jaden Ivey, Renee Montgomery, Cade Flatt, Jacob Murrell, Haley Jones] (bottom row): [Natalie Cook, Juliette Whittaker, Keagan Rothrock, Colin Sahlman, Kiki Rice, Riley Jackson, Averi Carlson] (PRNewswire)

The winners were announced at Gatorade's first in-person awards show since 2019, with a completely new look and feel thanks to influential artist Drake Cereal and host Taylor Rooks. Gatorade revamped its historically intimate award show to welcome the next generation of athletes to the family with the hottest ticket in high school sports. The exclusive ceremony was attended by sports influencers, professional athletes and former Gatorade Players of the Year, including:

Ashlyn Harris , NJ/NY Gotham FC, US Women's National Team goalkeeper and 2003-04 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons guard and fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Haley Jones , Stanford Women's Basketball point-forward, 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year, and two-time Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Renee Montgomery, former WNBA player and 2005-06 Gatorade New Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Year

JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals defensive end, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

"We brought together our Gatorade National Players of the Year for a one-of-a-kind, star-studded award ceremony and after party to recognize and celebrate the nation's most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character," said Gatorade President and General Manager Michael Del Pozzo. "Joining the likes of Paige Bueckers, Sydney McLaughlin and Jayson Tatum, there's no doubt this year's winners of the prestigious Gatorade Athlete of the Year award have incredibly bright futures ahead."

Making this year's celebration even more special, each of the 12 nominees is memorialized in an NFT, created in collaboration with Vayner3. These NFTs are available for sale to the public on OneOf.com/Gatorade through 5pm EST on July 20, 2022. The "Gatorade Game Changers: Player of the Year NFT Pack" is the brand's first foray into Web3 and Non-Fungible Tokens and proceeds from the sales (less expenses of OneOf.com to issue the NFTs) will be donated to Good Sports, a nonprofit that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity.

Established 37 years ago in 1985, the Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation's most elite high school athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field. Each year, a selection committee evaluates the nation's top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. From the 608 state winners, only 12 are selected as national winners for their individual sport and become nominees for Gatorade Athlete of the Year, which is awarded to the nation's top overall female and male high school athletes. With more than six million student-athletes who participate in the 12 sports awarded by Gatorade Player of the Year, competition is fierce for the most prestigious award in high school sports.

Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and knows playing sports has the power to change lives, with lasting cognitive, social and emotional benefits, as well as increased chances to succeed in school and go to college. Through Gatorade's "Play it Forward" platform, all Gatorade State Players of the Year have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Gatorade also awards one spotlight grant of $10,000 for each of the 12 sports recognized by the program. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners' grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations. New this year, Gatorade gave an additional $20,000 grant to the first-ever Gatorade Play It Forward Alumni Award winner, presented at the Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards show.

2021-22 GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Kiki Rice: Washington D.C.'s returning Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Rice of Sidwell Friends School led the Quakers to a 28-0 record and the DCSAA Tournament title this past season, earning her squad the nation's No. 1 national ranking by MaxPreps. Rice averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game and also lifted Sidwell Friends to the ISL Division AA tournament championship. Below are additional facts about Rice:

Won a gold medal with the 2021 USA Basketball U18 Junior National 3x3 Team at the World Cup in Hungary

Won a gold medal with the U16 National Team at the 2019 FIBA Americas Championships in Chile

McDonald's All-American Game selection and won the 2022 Naismith Award

In addition to girls basketball, also a two-time Gatorade Washington D.C. Girls Soccer Player of the Year (2018-19 & 2020-21)

Volunteers locally with So Others Might Eat, as a mentor to younger Sidwell Friends students and has donated her time as a veteran leader in the Sidwell Friends Athletic Leadership Academy

Maintained a B-plus average in the classroom

Signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at UCLA this fall

Colin Sahlman: California's returning Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, Sahlman of Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, Calif.) raced to the individual national title at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships this past season with a time of 14:03.3, the fastest 5K time in US prep history, while also leading the Panthers to a national championship as a team. Below are additional facts about Sahlman:

Won the Division I state championship in 14:26.5, helping Newbury Park capture first place as a team

Broke the tape at the Clovis Invitational, the Marmonte League finals and the Southern Section Championships

Volunteers locally feeding the homeless on behalf of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, and has donated his time as a coach for the Camarillo Cosmos Youth Track Program and as a counselor at the Mile High Running Camp in Big Bear

Maintained a 3.47 GPA in the classroom

Signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Northern Arizona University this fall

2021-22 GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD NOMINEES

The 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year are nominees for Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year, awarded to one male and one female. The nominees will walk the red carpet ahead of the ESPYs and be featured during the show, which airs live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Below were this year's nominees:

NAME SPORT HIGH SCHOOL BOUND FOR…

GIRLS

Averi Carlson Volleyball Lovejoy High School (Lucas, Texas) Baylor University Natalie Cook Cross Country Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas) Oklahoma State University Kiki Rice Basketball Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) University of California Los Angeles Keagan Rothrock Softball Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, In.) University of Florida Riley Jackson Girls Soccer Blessed Trinity Catholic High School (Roswell, Ga.) Junior year of high school Juliette Whittaker Track & Field Mount De Sales Academy (Catonsville, Md.) Stanford University







BOYS





Nick Singleton Football Governor Mifflin High School (Shillington, Pa.) Penn State University Colin Sahlman Cross Country Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, Calif.) Northern Arizona University Gradey Dick Basketball Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) University of Kansas Brock Porter Baseball St. Mary's Preparatory School (Orchard Lake, Mi.) Clemson University Jacob Murrell Boys Soccer McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) Georgetown University Cade Flatt Track & Field Marshall County High School (Benton, Ky.) University of Mississippi

PAST GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Past Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have gone on to win hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

Former winners of the Gatorade Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year award include:

2020

Male:

Arik Gilbert / Football (Marietta, Ga. / University of Georgia)



Female:

Paige Bueckers / Basketball (Minnetonka, Minn. / University of Connecticut)









2019

Male:

Bobby Witt Jr. / Baseball (Colleyville, Texas / Kansas City Royals)



Female:

Kelley Lynch / Softball (Sharpsburg, Ga. / University of Washington)









2018

Male:

J.T. Daniels / Football (Santa Ana, Calif. / West Virginia University)



Female:

Katelyn Tuohy / Cross Country and Track & Field (Thiells, N.Y. / North Carolina State University)









2017

Male:

MacKenzie Gore / Baseball (Whiteville, N.C. / San Diego Padres)



Female:

Sydney McLaughlin / Track & Field (Scotch Plains, N.J. / USA Track & Field)









2016

Male:

Jayson Tatum / Basketball (St. Louis, Mo. / Boston Celtics)



Female:

Sydney McLaughlin / Track & Field (Scotch Plains, N.J. / USA Track & Field)









2015

Male:

Kyler Murray / Football (Allen, Texas / Arizona Cardinals)



Female:

Candace Hill / Track & Field (Conyers, Ga. / ASICS Sprinter)









2014

Male:

Karl-Anthony Towns / Basketball (Metuchen, N.J. / Minnesota Timberwolves)



Female:

Brianna Turner / Basketball (Manvel, Texas / Phoenix Mercury)









2013

Male:

Andrew Wiggins / Basketball (Huntington, W.Va. / Golden State Warriors)



Female:

Morgan Andrews / Soccer (Milford, N.H. / OL Reign)









2012

Male:

Johnathan Gray / Football (Aledo, Texas / Retired College Athlete)



Female:

Breanna Stewart / Basketball (Cicero, N.Y. / Seattle Storm)









2011

Male:

Dylan Bundy / Baseball (Owasso, Okla. / Minnesota Twins)



Female:

Morgan Brian / Soccer (St. Simons Island, Ga. / Chicago Red Stars)









2010

Male:

Brandon Knight / Basketball (Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dallas Mavericks)



Female:

Chiney Ogwumike / Basketball (Cypress, Texas / Los Angeles Sparks)









2009

Male:

Garrett Gilbert / Football (Austin, Texas / NFL Free Agent)



Female:

Skylar Diggins / Basketball (South Bend, Ind. / Phoenix Mercury)









2008

Male:

Matt Barkley / Football (Santa Ana, Calif. / Buffalo Bills)



Female:

Chanelle Price / Track & Field (Easton, Penn. / USA Track & Field)









2007

Male:

Kevin Love / Basketball (Lake Oswego, Ore. / Cleveland Cavaliers)



Female:

Maya Moore / Basketball (Suwanee, Ga. / Minnesota Lynx)









2006

Male:

Greg Oden / Basketball (Indianapolis, Ind. / Retired Pro Athlete)



Female:

Tina Charles / Basketball (New York / Seattle Storm)









2005

Male:

Greg Paulus / Football (Syracuse, N.Y. / Niagara University Coaching Staff)



Female:

Cynthia Barboza / Volleyball (Long Beach, Calif. / Retired Pro Athlete)









2004

Male:

Dwight Howard / Basketball (Atlanta, Ga. / Los Angeles Lakers)



Female:

Candace Parker / Basketball (Naperville, Ill. / Chicago Sky)









2003

Male:

LeBron James / Basketball (Akron, Ohio / Los Angeles Lakers)



Female:

Allyson Felix / Track & Field (Los Angeles / USA Track & Field)

To learn more about the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year awards and Gatorade Player of the Year program, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY, Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade and Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.

About Gatorade

The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), meets the needs of consumers who participate in sports and fitness, through brands that include Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk, and Evolve. The solutions they provide are driven by a deep understanding of the unique occasions and needs across athletic activity. Gatorade, their marquee brand, is underpinned by a 56-year history of studying the best athletes in the world, and sports nutrition research by the Gatorade Sport Science Institute, allowing it to provide scientifically formulated products that meet athletes' needs both on and off the field. For more information and a full list of products, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Gatorade Company