Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance 2022 CEO Study Details How Human-Centered CEOs Fuel Performance

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a series of in-depth CEO interviews, Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance has identified key behaviors of human-centered CEOs that drive strong and sustainable performance for their organizations. The "Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance 2022 CEO Study: How Human-Centered CEOs Fuel Performance" released today reveals how these CEOs cultivate their own intentional, personal leadership practices and build Higher Ambition practices and systems into the fabric of their organizations.

This qualitative CEO research study profiles these top CEOs in action and includes stories and examples of how they lead. To download the full report, visit: this link.

The Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance is a non-profit community for CEOs and senior executives committed to helping leaders build high-performing organizations that deliver superior economic and social value. Since 2011, the Alliance has studied and supported these organizations and their leaders.

The 50 CEOs and presidents interviewed represent large industry giants and nimble market disruptors. Discussions occurred from the height of the Covid-19 shutdowns through early 2022, with leaders from companies including: BD, CVS Health, Eastern Bank, Otis Elevator Company, Sainsbury's, Talbots, and Xylem. The executives shared the everyday leadership practices that help them build thriving, lasting organizations through these tumultuous times.

"The continued escalation of volatility and uncertainty coupled with demands for meaning at work and more sustainable practices make human-centered leadership a competitive imperative," says Jeannie Diefenderfer, CEO, Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance. "At the same time, it is harder than ever to deliver outstanding performance in the short- and long-term while consistently honoring people and purpose. The economic case for what we call Higher Ambition leadership is sound, yet many executives find it hard to push back against corporate inertia. We set out to show how a growing group of determined CEOs are doing the real work of leading this way."

Some of their practices may go against the typical, traditional profile of a successful CEO, but for these leaders, their actions have translated to solid performance over time.

The Higher Ambition Leadership 2022 CEO Study highlights three distinctive ways that human-centered CEOs fuel performance:

Build high-trust relationships with stakeholders to power innovation and agility. Find shared purpose to move beyond bi-lateral partnerships. Build trust with diverse stakeholder groups through genuine human connection.

Recognize that culture is THE high stakes value driver… or destroyer… and invest accordingly. Embed values into leadership development and talent management systems. Create opportunities and structures that encourage the honest dialogue that drives action on issues and true engagement.

Show up authentic, open, and vulnerable to engage and inspire your team. Show your true self and show you care. Personally draw out different perspectives.

Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance is a CEO-led community building thriving companies ready to solve the world's toughest problems. We understand how collective focus on people, purpose, and performance creates successful organizations. We bring leaders together to learn through honest, meaningful experiences with peers and experts who challenge and advance their thinking. Everything we do is grounded in academic research and real-world experience and designed for impact.

