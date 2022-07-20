AirJapan selects Radixx portfolio from Sabre to support new business model as it prepares to take the skies with its first commercial flight in FY 2023

ANA HOLDINGS INC. new brand operation, AirJapan, has selected a full suite of Radixx products including the Radixx Res Passenger Service System (PSS) to support its aim of combining the best of full-service and low-cost carrier offerings to travelers.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and NARITA, Japan, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement between Sabre company Radixx and All Nippon Airways' (ANA) new airline brand, AirJapan. The carrier will use the full suite of Radixx products including the Radixx Res passenger services system (PSS) and mobile check-in capabilities to support its aim of meeting emerging trends for international travel with superior service at a competitive price.

While Air Japan Co., Ltd. currently operates flights on behalf of its parent company ANA HOLDINGS INC., under this venture AirJapan will be launched as an entirely new brand that will concentrate on value-based services on medium-haul international routes; aiming to provide a caring passenger experience with a newly created service concept and will be positioned between the ANA full-service and Peach Aviation low-cost brands within the ANA group of airlines.

"It's incredibly important to us that we have the right technology partner who not only understands the ever-evolving travel marketplace and specificities of the Japanese market, but who can enable us to ensure success as we prepare to launch AirJapan under the ANA Group umbrella," said Hideki Mineguchi, President CEO, AirJapan. "The broad range of solutions we have selected from Radixx will support us in our strategy of focusing on medium-haul international routes while creating a new kind of air travel experience that is neither a full-service carrier nor low-cost carrier, combining the best of both worlds while being firmly rooted in Japanese culture and quality."

In the agreement which further strengthens Radixx's presence in the Japanese market, AirJapan has selected a full suite of Radixx solutions:

Radixx Res – Radixx's proven, industry-leading core passenger system will enable AirJapan to centrally manage all passenger operations, sales channels and partnerships.

Radixx Go and Radixx Go Touch – to evolve AirJapan's check-in operation at airports and enable easy ramping up of operations during the high-demand season. Radixx Go Touch helps airline employees to transact full departure control capabilities from a mobile device, giving them freedom to check-in passengers away from the constraints of physical airport desks and counters. Mobile agents can fully process passenger sales at multiple touchpoints throughout the journey, from the hotel lobby to the airline lounge to the boarding gate.

Radixx ezyCommerce – an integrated e-commerce and mobile solution will allow AirJapan easy to differentiate their brand with personalized offers, and the flexibility to add ancillary offers and mobile check-in capability.

Radixx Insight – an analytics and revenue optimization platform that will enable AirJapan to leverage data to increase retailing effectiveness and optimize operations. By providing comprehensive views of the customer lifecycle with timely recommendations, Radixx Insight will enable better decision-making for AirJapan executives, while powering the airline's back-office systems.

"We're thrilled to enhance our relationship with ANA at this pivotal time for the AirJapan and for the Japanese travel industry by providing Radixx solutions that are built with robust security and system stability through our Google Cloud partnership," said Chris Collins, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Radixx. "AirJapan has carefully chosen a wide spectrum of complementary Radixx solutions that will enable them to make intelligent, intuitive decisions to streamline operations, optimize the traveler experience and enhance revenue opportunities while benefiting from ongoing innovation through Sabre's Google partnership. We look forward to seeing AirJapan aircraft take to the skies next year, supported by Radixx technology."

