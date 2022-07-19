CARMEL, Ind., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Tom Kleyle as vice president, corporate finance and treasurer, effective immediately. Kleyle is responsible for treasury operations and corporate financial planning and analysis, and reports to Chief Financial Officer Paul McDonough.

CNO Financial Group Appoints Tom Kleyle Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer (PRNewswire)

"Tom is a seasoned finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry," said McDonough. "In his nearly 10 years with CNO, he has contributed significantly to the effectiveness of the organization through strong leadership and a deep understanding of the business. In his new role, Tom will help to ensure optimized financial performance at CNO as we continue to deliver long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Kleyle joined CNO in 2013 as vice president, internal audit. Prior to joining CNO, he was staff vice president for finance and information technology at Anthem from 2008 to 2013. He also spent 10 years with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in auditing and consulting for its insurance industry practice.

Kleyle earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis. He is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the board of directors for the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group