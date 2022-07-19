Automation Anywhere Certified as a Most Loved Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

Certified for its future of work mission, Automation Anywhere employees are among the happiest and most satisfied at work

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is excited to announce it has been selected for the second consecutive year as a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek's annual rankings, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. The Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Automation Anywhere is certified as a 'Most Loved Workplace' because it strives every day to foster a culture of using its own technology for good while enhancing corporate accountability with ethical guidelines, internal policies, and practices for the continued success and well-being of teammates.

The company's mission is to unleash human potential by helping every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces for the second year in a row," said Nancy Hauge, Chief People Officer at Automation Anywhere. "As a global organization, we believe there is a better way to work. When we can empower human workers to offload manual tasks to automation, we unleash their potential to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships, and drive business success."

Most Loved Workplaces certifies companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Automation Anywhere became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder of Most Loved Workplaces, CEO of BPI, and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, 'In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace,' identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other—a Most Loved Workplace.

In its original research that created its certification criteria, backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is a valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

