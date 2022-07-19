AMERICAN LANDMASTER LAUNCHES 2022 LITHIUM-ION 4x4 UTV SIDE-BY-SIDE

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Landmaster has announced the release of their new 2022 Landmaster EV 4X4 Lithium-Ion UTV side-by-side. Authorized American Landmaster dealers will have the new EV 4X4 machines available in their showroom starting September 2022.

Landmaster Lithium ion EV 4x4 UTV (PRNewswire)

The all new Landmaster EV 4x4 is built on the same chassis as the original, first-of-its-kind EV lithium side x side, launched in 2021, including fully independent L-ROSS suspension, automotive grade ball joints & bushings, and weather sealed electrical connectors. According to David Piercy, Director of Marketing for American Landmaster, "Two years ago, we created the first ever, purpose built Lithium-Ion utility vehicle, and we are extremely excited to continue the growth of this category with our 2022 EV Lithium 4X4 line up."

The 2022 Landmaster EV 4X4 will continue to drive innovation in the lithium utility vehicle sector with a best-in-class 160 amp-hour power plant, super duty 4WD transaxle and on-demand 4WD coupled with a rear locking differential. The vehicle is capable of up to 50miles on a single charge, opportunity charging for 10 minutes, 20 minutes or an hour, and can be fully recharged in less than 8 hours. An on-board charger, low maintenance battery and on-dash battery storage switch are all standard features designed to create a best-in-class ride experience, whether hunting, trail riding or working in various commercial applications.

"The Landmaster EV 4x4 is perfectly suited for job sites in the commercial space due to its minimal labor & maintenance costs, combined with emission-free and extremely low noise levels." Comments Andy Carney, Director of Commercial Sales for American Landmaster. The Landmaster EVs also come equipped with several standard safety features including: 4 wheel hydraulic disk brakes, full access to speed control, 4 wheel parking brake lock, ROPS certified cage, 3 point seatbelts, and an entire range of common commercial safety accessories.

EV 4X4 LITHIUM - SPEC'S

The standard suspension system will provide 500 lbs bed capacity, while the optional HD suspension system will provide up to 700 lbs bed capacity. The EV 4X4 is capable of towing up to 1,500 lbs, with a total vehicle capacity up to 1,100 lbs. Optional accessories will include a 3,000lb electric winch, HD oversized steel cargo bed, steel-framed weather enclosure, hunting/cruising/commercial packages, and a rear cargo bed/flip seat to provide seating for up to (4) people.

According to Andrew Flood, Director, Eastern Regional Sales; "The hunting community has been ready for a fully functional lithium powered 4wd side x side for a long time. We have taken our experience with the original EV 2WD, along with voice of the customer, and dealer input, and created the best, dollar-for-dollar, Lithium-Ion 4X4 available"

FACTORY-INSTALLED VEHICLE PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR THE EV

UNTAMED

The Untamed package is designed for the outdoor enthusiast, providing an extreme array of outdoor & hunting gear. Electronic power steering, rear gun racks, front hood rack, custom Desert Tan or OD Green frame & dashboard, roof, and windshield are just some of the features for this package.

CRUISER

The Cruiser package is set up for the recreational adventure seeker, complete with electronic power steering, locking center console, split windshield, 25" Premium road and turf tires, and a USB port to charge cell phones & tablets.

COMMERCIAL

The Commercial safety kit includes a strobe light, horn, back up alarm, and brake lights. Coupled with the standard ROPS Roll Over protection cage, 4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, 4-wheel parking brake lock, zero-watering lithium batteries, zero fumes/low noise and 3-point seat belts standard, nearly all worksite safety protocols can be satisfied.

Corporate Information: At American Landmaster we're building high quality, American Made UTVs at an incredible value for our customers. Our UTVs are built from the ground up in Columbia City, IN. American Landmaster's mission is to serve your family or business with a UTV that brings others together and accomplishes what you need.

For more information about our units, visit AmericanLandMaster.com. Headquarters and retail showroom are located at 2499 S. 600 E. Suite 102, Columbia City, IN 46725.

Media contact: David Piercy, dpiercy@americanlandmaster.com

