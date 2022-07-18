ePlus Acquires Future Com

Acquisition of Cyber Security Provider Strengthens Security Capabilities and Presence Across South-Central US

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has acquired the business of Future Com, Ltd. a Texas-based provider of cyber security solutions, cloud security and security consulting services throughout the US. The successful acquisition provides access to enhanced engineering, sales and services delivery capabilities in the South-Central US region, as well as bolstering the skills and expertise surrounding ePlus' growing cyber security practice.

Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Future Com is an established cyber security provider, offering hardware, software, support, and consulting services to top enterprises, mid-market businesses, and healthcare, government and educational entities.

"As we actively work to grow our security business, which now accounts for more than $500M of our annual adjusted gross billings, we are confident that the expertise of the Future Com team across the cyber security landscape will be of great benefit to ePlus and our customers," said Mark Marron, CEO and president, ePlus inc. "In addition to strengthening our security capabilities, it strengthens our geographic presence in Texas and around the entire region, allowing us to provide an expanded level of support to customers there with expertise spanning the entire security landscape."

"Joining the ePlus team is an exciting next step for Future Com and its employees," said Douglas Hollenshead at Future Com. "We have decades of specialized experience helping our customers navigate the evolving cyber security landscape and new emerging threats. Being acquired by ePlus means that our customers now have access to the expanded capabilities and deeper breadth of resources a global provider can offer."

The acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Future Com closed on July 16, 2022. Terms were not disclosed.

About Future Com

A privately held company for over 30 years, Future Com, Ltd. is an integrator of leading industry brands, delivering customized solutions to secure our customers' networks wherever they are. Future Com offers hardware, software, support, and consulting services to top enterprises, mid-market businesses, and healthcare, government and educational entities throughout the US. Future Com is a top industry partner in all segments of the network--Foundation, Performance, and Security--and holds national recognition with many leading manufacturers, including F5, ForeScout, Fortinet, Infoblox, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Check Point and Cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,500 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

