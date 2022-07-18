Arbe Introduces Lynx, Industry First Surround Imaging Radar That Enhances Perception and Sensor Fusion

Fulfilling the Significant Market Need for 360° Long Range Sensing with a Suite of High Resolution Imaging Radars

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), the global leader in next-generation Imaging Radar solutions, today announced the introduction of a surround imaging radar, Lynx, which processes 24x12 channels and is the only long-range, high resolution, 360° sensing, affordable solution available on the market today. Lynx outperforms the current industry 3x4 corner radars, and even the most advanced 12x16 front radars, making it an industry-first surround radar able to enhance perception and sensor fusion.

Phoenix and Lynx operate together to deliver a 360 degree view around the vehicle (PRNewswire)

Arbe's Lynx Imaging Radar's small form factor and affordable price make it a highly suitable sensor for multiple installations around the vehicle. Lynx Imaging Radar was designed to complement Arbe's flagship product, Phoenix Perception Radar, which processes 48x48 channels. Both radars will work in sync to deliver unified perception and interference avoidance. Together, Phoenix combined with Lynx, provide full sensor coverage around the vehicle, addressing the different requirements in each position to enable unparalleled safety to autonomous vehicles.

"Arbe is leading the radar revolution by creating new, enhanced products that push the limits of what radar is able to achieve," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "For the first time, the industry is being introduced to surround imaging radar that enables true safety and the roll out of advanced autonomous applications. The launch of this new product represents a tremendous business opportunity for Arbe and for our Tier 1 partners."

The high demand for a long range surround sensor represents a significant opportunity. Lynx is designed to be a corner and a back radar for L2+ and higher autonomous vehicles. To achieve true safety and autonomy, L2+ vehicles will require four to six surround imaging radars per vehicle, integrated on top of one or two perception radars. In addition, Lynx can be utilized as a front radar for driver assist systems (ADAS), a new industry vertical for imaging radars, comprising a vast number of vehicles. In fact, several Tier 1s already implement Arbe-based Surround Imaging Radars to offer OEMs a complete 360° solution that is future-proofed and ready for the next generation of perception requirements.

Until now, 360° sensing has been performed with corner radars, which were used primarily for ADAS features like blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, tracking of dynamic objects, etc. However, corner radars notoriously fell short in providing a solution for more challenging use cases like alerting about a vehicle approaching from long distance, identifying stationary objects, detecting distance between one vehicle and the next, and measuring object shape and size. Because corner radars do not provide imaging, they were not integrated with the other sensors in the vehicle for sensor fusion, nor contributed to the perception system.

Lynx resolves a sensor gap for surround installations - by providing a solution to challenging lighting and weather conditions which limit cameras and LiDARs, who also lack the needed long range. Corner radars cannot provide the needed redundancy to optic sensors because of their low resolution, and the high cost of the high resolution long range radars on the market makes them impractical to implement in multiple locations on a vehicle. To provide a solution to this gap, Arbe has launched Lynx Imaging Radar as a reliable and affordable sensor that provides both redundancy and the data diversity that is critical for both automotive-grade safety and for rolling out autonomous functionality. Lynx delivers effective sensing in all environment conditions, and gathers the data that optical sensors lack, like velocity, long range, depth perception, and more.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit arberobotics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe's prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its Post-Effective Amendment to its registration statement on Form F-1, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to this press release. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe's website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860893/Arbe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Arbe Robotics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arbe Robotics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arbe